Perth public say demolish St John’s Shopping Centre and hands off Scott Street car park

Perth locals have given the thumbs-up to a plan to part-demolish the St John’s Shopping Centre.

Hundreds have also backed the idea of a new “Tay Street promenade”, as part of moves to revitalise Perth city centre.

But residents have blasted a suggestion that the Scott Street car park could be turned into a green space with trees and other planting.

The proposals are part of a wish list of Perth projects which went to public consultation at the end of 2024.

Councillors will consider the responses – and how to go about turning the most “high-impact” plans into action – when the full Perth and Kinross Council meets on Wednesday.

More than 540 people – 77% of them Perth residents – had their say on the draft Perth City Centre Development and Design Framework.

Consultants, the Urbanists, divided Perth into six “quarters” and set out a range of measures to boost their appeal.

Here’s what the people of Perth and beyond had to say:

1. City Centre

This was identified as the most important area for focus.

Most people strongly agreed or agreed with a proposed Tay Street “promenade”, appealing to pedestrians and cyclists, and returning at least part of the St John’s Shopping Centre to a street with space for outdoors dining.

But they rejected greening over Scott Street car park, the busiest council-run car park in Perth city centre.

And there was overwhelming support for ten-pin bowling, indoor food and drink markets and retail unit improvements.

Wednesday’s meeting will hear officers are proposing to make a start on a Perth vacant stores feasibility study.

This would look into redevelopment options for the former Debenhams, McEwens and Lakeland buildings.

2. Mill Quarter

The controversial PH2O leisure centre at Thimblerow is at the heart of the council’s plans to breathe new life into this area.

Officers say it could drive up city centre footfall and support more evening expenditure in the city centre.

But the framework looked at other measures too.

New active travel connections and landscaping scored highly.

So did green spaces, public art and al fresco seating.

But respondents gave a thumbs-down to a revised or extended one-way system and part-pedestrianisation around the Old High Street and City Mills.

3. Cultural Quarter

Here, there was widespread support for the restoration of the Lade with seating and greenery.

The same could not be said for turning Mill Street/Murray Street into a pedestrianised public space.

More popular proposals included improved lighting, seating, shelters, redevelopment of the empty Ladbrokes building and vacant sites along South Methven Street.

4. Harbour Quarter

Plans to open up Perth Harbour as an attraction all scored highly.

Popular proposals include a new community boathouse, a bridge to Moncreiffe Island, water leisure facilities and a marina for small boats.

There was also support for new connections and active travel routes, a new cultural landmark and business and residential properties.

5. University Quarter

Popular suggestions here included an active travel hub, a woodland walk trail and a new campus masterplan.

Respondents also gave their backing to a new green corridor to the city centre and a new campus on the western part of the UHI Perth site.

6. Station Quarter

Around Perth’s bus and railway stations, better lighting, signposting and step-free access all got the thumbs-up.

Respondents also supported a pedestrian-prioritised corridor to the city centre and the creation of a “Pomerium Neighbourhood”, including new townhouses and regeneration of the tower blocks.

But Wednesday’s meeting will hear long-standing plans to integrate the bus and railway stations are on ice.

Unlike most of the projects on the table, there’s money in the pot for this area.

The Scottish Government has already committed up to £15m towards the redevelopment through the Tay Cities Deal.

But Network Rail has said it will not be able to release the land for the project “for a considerable time, if at all”.

Instead the council is drawing up plans to redevelop the existing “poor quality” bus station and improve pedestrian arrangements along Leonard Street and Hospital Street.

The railway station car park could become a new public space, while the former Arnold Clark site at St Leonards Bank could be turned into a car park and active travel hub.

The full council will consider the feedback on the Perth plans when it meets on Wednesday.

Councillors will be asked to approve the framework and instruct officers to move forward on a range of proposals “when funding allows”.

Members of the public can watch the meeting here.