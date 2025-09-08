Fears 92 new homes will swamp Fife village ‘with zero services’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fears 92 new homes will swamp Fife village ‘with zero services’

There are concerns a housing proposal for Windygates will turn the village into a town.

By Claire Warrender
The site of a planned Windygates housing development
The site of the planned Windygates housing development. Image: Google maps

Residents of a quiet Fife village fear 92 new homes could cause traffic chaos and swamp local services.

Several people have objected to plans for housing behind Windygates Bowling Club, beside Leven Road.

The application is for planning permission in principle, meaning few details are available.

Site of proposed Windygates housing
The Windygates housing site is currently agricultural land. Image: Google Maps

However, the proposed site is currently 14 acres of agricultural land.

If approved, the new houses would be in addition to a further 77 under way on the opposite side of the village at Cameron Crescent.

One local woman said: “Windygates is a village.

“With additional housing, it will turn into a town but without the necessary infrastructure and facilities to support it.”

Concerns have also been expressed over school capacity and whether narrow local roads would cope with more cars.

‘We have zero facilities’

Windygates has just 1,800 residents, one convenience store, no GP surgery and no pharmacy.

Meanwhile, roads around the village are narrow and already congested.

Another objection lodged with Fife Council reads: “Leven Road is a busy main road which can cause chaos during peak times.

Kennoway Road, Windygates
Kennoway Road in Windygates is narrow and often congested. Image: Google Maps

“Additional housing will further add to this problem.”

Others say the scale of the planned development is excessive and would add strain.

One neighbour adds: “We have yet to establish how the local primary school will cope.

“We have zero facilities, only one local shop. We can’t even get a pharmacy.”

Applicant JSMD Properties held two public consultation events before submitting their plan.

And they say they have taken many of the concerns on board.

Developer responds to Windygates housing concerns

In response to traffic congestion fears, the Kirkcaldy-based firm says: “A through road can easily be created through the site.

“This will reduce the traffic flow through Kennoway Road.”

They have also suggested the possibility of a roundabout at either end of the development to cut congestion at junctions.

However, the developer says the question of school capacity is a matter for Fife Council.

Campion Homes’ proposal for 77 homes at Cameron Crescent was approved in 2023, in the face of overwhelming opposition.

Members of the council’s west and central planning committee were accused of ignoring local democracy by agreeing it, despite 104 objections.

The full planning application can be found here.

Conversation