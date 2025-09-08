Fears 92 new homes will swamp Fife village ‘with zero services’

Residents of a quiet Fife village fear 92 new homes could cause traffic chaos and swamp local services.

Several people have objected to plans for housing behind Windygates Bowling Club, beside Leven Road.

The application is for planning permission in principle, meaning few details are available.

However, the proposed site is currently 14 acres of agricultural land.

If approved, the new houses would be in addition to a further 77 under way on the opposite side of the village at Cameron Crescent.

One local woman said: “Windygates is a village.

“With additional housing, it will turn into a town but without the necessary infrastructure and facilities to support it.”

Concerns have also been expressed over school capacity and whether narrow local roads would cope with more cars.

‘We have zero facilities’

Windygates has just 1,800 residents, one convenience store, no GP surgery and no pharmacy.

Meanwhile, roads around the village are narrow and already congested.

Another objection lodged with Fife Council reads: “Leven Road is a busy main road which can cause chaos during peak times.

“Additional housing will further add to this problem.”

Others say the scale of the planned development is excessive and would add strain.

One neighbour adds: “We have yet to establish how the local primary school will cope.

“We have zero facilities, only one local shop. We can’t even get a pharmacy.”

Applicant JSMD Properties held two public consultation events before submitting their plan.

And they say they have taken many of the concerns on board.

Developer responds to Windygates housing concerns

In response to traffic congestion fears, the Kirkcaldy-based firm says: “A through road can easily be created through the site.

“This will reduce the traffic flow through Kennoway Road.”

They have also suggested the possibility of a roundabout at either end of the development to cut congestion at junctions.

However, the developer says the question of school capacity is a matter for Fife Council.

Campion Homes’ proposal for 77 homes at Cameron Crescent was approved in 2023, in the face of overwhelming opposition.

Members of the council’s west and central planning committee were accused of ignoring local democracy by agreeing it, despite 104 objections.

The full planning application can be found here.