Stirling still reaping ‘Braveheart effect’ benefits 30 years on

Thirty years ago today, Mel Gibson’s Braveheart came out in UK cinemas.

Despite being an American-made film predominantly shot in Ireland, it changed Scottish culture forever.

But its impact on Scottish tourism was just as immense and long-lasting, according to those in the know.

“Screen tourism or ‘set jetting’ has a really long shelf life,” said Jenni Steele, film and creative industries manager for VisitScotland.

“We’re really lucky in that movies that were shot decades ago are still inspiring people to come to Scotland today.”

In 1997, Braveheart was credited with bringing up to £15 million in tourist revenue into Scotland.

As the setting of much of the movie’s historical action, Stirling not only hosted its star-studded European premiere, but also benefitted massively from the influx of visitors desperate to see William Wallace’s home country.

The average number of people visiting the National Wallace Monument alone increased from 80,000 to 135,000 per year over the following decade, according to Stirling Council.

And even as recently as the 2024-25 financial year, more than 133,000 people flocked to the iconic Stirling landmark.

A 2011 survey found that 38% of all Wallace Monument visitors were inspired to go by Braveheart.

And it is still overwhelmingly the movie that prompts people to travel to Scotland, beating Highlander, Local Hero and Rob Roy, according to a 2023 VisitScotland survey.

Though it now overlaps with the Outlander effect, as far as VisitScotland is concerned, the Braveheart effect is still in full force.

Was it all a ‘steaming haggis of lies’?

Despite its enduring popularity, the film has faced criticism over the years for its historical inaccuracies.

“Braveheart still serves up a great big steaming haggis of lies,” historian and Guardian columnist Alex von Tunzelmann wrote in 2008.

Does it really matter?

University of Stirling history professor Michael Penman doesn’t think so.

“I’m reluctant to be too hard on it, partly because I love movies and they’re a great way into getting folk interested in history,” he told The Courier.

According to Professor Penman, Braveheart’s script isn’t based on fact but on a 15th-century poem.

“That mediaeval poem is itself 200 years after Wallace lived and died,” he explained.

“It has already begun to mythologise him and use him for particular purposes that have more to do with the 15th century and being anti-English and criticising the then king.”

The history lecturer says that even in Scotland, William Wallace’s story was not well known and “had fallen away” from many school curriculums by 1995, when Braveheart burst onto screens.

“It genuinely sparked interest in digging deeper,” he said.

By all accounts, that flame of interest still appears to be burning strong.

“I joined Stirling in 2000, and we were still experiencing what we kind of half-acknowledgingly called ‘the Braveheart effect’ of people wanting to do Scottish history,” said Professor Penman.

“There is always that creative license,” said Ms Steele.

“But if it does inspire people to go and find out about the real history, the real people behind it, then that’s a good thing.

“And it gives an opportunity for more attractions and tourism businesses around Scotland to get involved and be part of it.”

Scottish businesses are still making millions out of tourists desperate to see the locations depicted in Outlander, TV programme Shetland and, of course, Braveheart.

In 2019, it added up to nearly £65m.

A lasting contribution to culture, tourism and education

These days, Professor Penman says Outlander seems to inspire more people to study history than Braveheart does.

But he still uses Gibson’s film to teach fresh-faced students about William Wallace, and he acknowledges the “contribution” it has made to his field.

“I have benefited well from it, even just for a teaching tool,” he said.

In 1995, the University of Stirling itself was less than three decades old.

So was university librarian Colin Sinclair, who is now head of library and information support.

Like “absolutely everybody”, he saw the film at the cinema when it came out, at the now closed Allanpark Cinema.

He says Braveheart and its premiere “kind of put the university on the map a wee bit”.

Suddenly, people were wandering the campus after climbing the Wallace Monument, or searching in vain for filming locations they would never find.

“People assumed it was filmed out here, of course, when it wasn’t,” said Mr Sinclair.

“And, shortly after that, we had that hideous statue that appeared.”

The late Tom Church’s controversial 1997 Braveheart sculpture, once displayed in the car park of the Wallace Monument, is no longer in Stirling.

Just one of many quirky footnotes to the Braveheart story, it can now be found outside Brechin City FC’s home ground, Glebe Park: a great reason for any dedicated film fan to continue set jetting and head north to Angus.

