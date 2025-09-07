Best pictures from Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures from Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games

The Courier was there to capture all the thrills and spills at Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games. Were you there to enjoy it too?

Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games 2025. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games 2025. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Morag Lindsay, Heather Fowlie & Steve MacDougall

Blairgowrie and Rattray pulled out all the stops on Sunday as crowds converged for one of Perthshire’s oldest and liveliest Highland Games.

This was Laurence Blair Oliphant’s last year as chieftain after more than three decades in the top job.

And star attractions on the day included the Ardblair Stones contest.

This famous feat of strength challenges contestants to lift a series of reinforced concrete spheres, weighing from 18 kg to 152 kg (40-335 lbs) onto whisky barrels.

For many though, the highlight was the annual Blairgowrie v Rattray Tug o’ War, which welcomes spectators onto the Highland Games field to throw their weight behind whichever side they wish.

The Courier photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture all the action. Here are some of his best photos from the day.

Nicky Steedman alongside sister Gemma Steedman and Gemma’s daughter Hallie Blair, 6 months.
Stephie Crawford during the Ardblair Stones event.
Tug o war action between Blairgowrie and Rattray.
Tug o war action between Blairgowrie and Rattray.
Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games 2025.
Tug o war action between Blairgowrie and Rattray.
Highland Dancing.
Jackson Work, a gym owner from Dundee during the Ardblair Stones event.
Chieftain of the Games Laurence Blair Oliphant of Ardblair & Gask, his 34th and final highland games as Chieftain.
Grand parade and official opening of the highland games featuring the Blairgowrie & Rattray Pipe Band as well as members High School of Dundee Pipes and Drums.
Highland Dancing.
David Colthart (Blair Atholl) during the caber toss.
Highland Dancing.
Crowds at the event
David Colthart from Blair Atholl, during the hammer throw event.
Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games 2025.
Blairgowrie & Rattray Pipe Band as well as members High School of Dundee Pipes and Drums.
Juliet Ramsay from Glenisla, during the hammer throw event.
Juliet Ramsay from Glenisla, during the shot put.
Rowan Hart from Glenisla, during the shot put.
Stuart Anderson from Lochearnhead, during the weight for distance event.
Stuart Anderson from Lochearnhead during the hammer throw event.
David Colthart from Blair Atholl, during the shot put event.

Conversation