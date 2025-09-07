Best pictures from Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games

Blairgowrie and Rattray pulled out all the stops on Sunday as crowds converged for one of Perthshire’s oldest and liveliest Highland Games.

This was Laurence Blair Oliphant’s last year as chieftain after more than three decades in the top job.

And star attractions on the day included the Ardblair Stones contest.

This famous feat of strength challenges contestants to lift a series of reinforced concrete spheres, weighing from 18 kg to 152 kg (40-335 lbs) onto whisky barrels.

For many though, the highlight was the annual Blairgowrie v Rattray Tug o’ War, which welcomes spectators onto the Highland Games field to throw their weight behind whichever side they wish.

The Courier photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture all the action. Here are some of his best photos from the day.