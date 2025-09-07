News Best pictures from Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games The Courier was there to capture all the thrills and spills at Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games. Were you there to enjoy it too? Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games 2025. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson By Morag Lindsay, Heather Fowlie & Steve MacDougall September 7 2025, 4:53pm September 7 2025, 4:53pm Share Best pictures from Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5326381/blairgowrie-rattray-highland-games-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Blairgowrie and Rattray pulled out all the stops on Sunday as crowds converged for one of Perthshire’s oldest and liveliest Highland Games. This was Laurence Blair Oliphant’s last year as chieftain after more than three decades in the top job. And star attractions on the day included the Ardblair Stones contest. This famous feat of strength challenges contestants to lift a series of reinforced concrete spheres, weighing from 18 kg to 152 kg (40-335 lbs) onto whisky barrels. For many though, the highlight was the annual Blairgowrie v Rattray Tug o’ War, which welcomes spectators onto the Highland Games field to throw their weight behind whichever side they wish. The Courier photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture all the action. Here are some of his best photos from the day. Nicky Steedman alongside sister Gemma Steedman and Gemma’s daughter Hallie Blair, 6 months. Stephie Crawford during the Ardblair Stones event. Tug o war action between Blairgowrie and Rattray. Tug o war action between Blairgowrie and Rattray. Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games 2025. Tug o war action between Blairgowrie and Rattray. Highland Dancing. Jackson Work, a gym owner from Dundee during the Ardblair Stones event. Chieftain of the Games Laurence Blair Oliphant of Ardblair & Gask, his 34th and final highland games as Chieftain. Grand parade and official opening of the highland games featuring the Blairgowrie & Rattray Pipe Band as well as members High School of Dundee Pipes and Drums. Highland Dancing. David Colthart (Blair Atholl) during the caber toss. Highland Dancing. Crowds at the event David Colthart from Blair Atholl, during the hammer throw event. Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games 2025. Blairgowrie & Rattray Pipe Band as well as members High School of Dundee Pipes and Drums. Juliet Ramsay from Glenisla, during the hammer throw event. Juliet Ramsay from Glenisla, during the shot put. Rowan Hart from Glenisla, during the shot put. Stuart Anderson from Lochearnhead, during the weight for distance event. Stuart Anderson from Lochearnhead during the hammer throw event. David Colthart from Blair Atholl, during the shot put event.
