News Best pictures from Paws at the Palace Scone Palace threw its annual celebration of dogs and the people who love them, and The Courier was there to capture every tail wag and paw shake Paws at the Palace 2025. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson By Morag Lindsay, Heather Fowlie & Richie Hancox September 7 2025, 5:48pm Fresh from hosting its first international horse trials, Scone Palace turned the focus on man's best friend on Sunday. Hundreds of dogs, accompanied by their owners, enjoyed the sixth annual Paws at the Palace celebration. The gathering featured activities, demonstrations, and trade stands selling everything the most pampered pooch could ask for. Courier photographer Richard Hancox was at Scone to capture all the Paws at the Palace action for 2025. Here are some of the best photos from the day Winnie enjoying Paws at the Palace. Dog de bordeaux Sherman and Shelly. Niko and Pearl posing for photos at Paws at the Palace. Newfoundland's, Titan, Wick, Lilly, and Charlie. Gizmo and Leah from the charity Bravehound. Puppy Willow with Jenna Hyslop at Paws at the Palace. Hattie, Lottie, Dotty, and Daisy. Wilma and assistance dog Belle from Canine Partners at Paws at the Palace. Dogs enjoying Paws at the Palace. Agility demonstration by Fair City Dog Training Club. Jackson jumping during the Flyball demonstration by Musical Paws Fly Ball Team. Caitlyn, Robyn, and Lauren with their dogs Alfie, Murfy, and Fozzy at Paws at the Palace. Paws at the Palace 2025. MacKenzie the Great Dane with Moryra Morrison. Keeshound Mika, Tara, and Ruby with Tom and Shirly Johnston. Pacha poses for a picture. Kelpie Bluey with Chris. The Doggy fun show area. Frankie enjoys a treat. Entertainers at Paws at the Palace. Myrtle jumping during the Flyball demonstration by Musical Paws Fly Ball Team.
