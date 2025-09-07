Best pictures from Paws at the Palace

Fresh from hosting its first international horse trials, Scone Palace turned the focus on man’s best friend on Sunday.

Hundreds of dogs, accompanied by their owners, enjoyed the sixth annual Paws at the Palace celebration.

The gathering featured activities, demonstrations, and trade stands selling everything the most pampered pooch could ask for.

Courier photographer Richard Hancox was at Scone to capture all the Paws at the Palace action for 2025.

Here are some of the best photos from the day