News Emergency services at Halbeath Park and Ride as area taped off Police, ambulance and the fire service were at the scene. By Lindsey Hamilton September 6 2025, 11:40am September 6 2025, 11:40am Fire, police and ambulance crews were called to Halbeath Park and Ride. Image: David Wardle Multiple emergency services were called to Halbeath Park and Ride near Dunfermline on Saturday due to a "police incident". Firefighters and paramedics joined police at the scene just after 10am. A van could be seen covered with a large, black tarpaulin and an area of the car park was taped off. A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We got a call from Police Scotland to attend at Halbeath Park and Ride. "This is a police incident. We have sent one appliance from Lochgelly." It has since been confirmed a man's body was found inside a vehicle at the park and ride.
