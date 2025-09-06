Emergency services at Halbeath Park and Ride as area taped off

Multiple emergency services were called to Halbeath Park and Ride near Dunfermline on Saturday due to a “police incident”.

Firefighters and paramedics joined police at the scene just after 10am.

A van could be seen covered with a large, black tarpaulin and an area of the car park was taped off.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call from Police Scotland to attend at Halbeath Park and Ride.

“This is a police incident. We have sent one appliance from Lochgelly.”

It has since been confirmed a man’s body was found inside a vehicle at the park and ride.