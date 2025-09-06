Rebuild of 240-year-old Angus bridge completed after Storm Babet damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rebuild of 240-year-old Angus bridge completed after Storm Babet damage

The A-listed Bridge of Dun should reopen to the public on Monday.

By James Simpson
Tradespeople had a celebration at the Bridge of Dun following the works. Image: JML Contracts
A rebuild of a 240-year-old Angus bridge that was damaged during Storm Babet has been completed.

A team of experts has spent nearly two years restoring the A-listed Bridge of Dun, near Montrose.

The torrent of the River South Esk caused part of the bridge to collapse during the devastating storm in October 2023.

Following the closure, motorists faced lengthy detours while work was underway.

Perthshire-based firm JML Contracts carried out the repairs and held an opening ceremony at the bridge on Friday.

It is expected to reopen to the public on Monday around midday.

It was reported in February that the repair operation had already cost more than £250,000, though the final bill has not yet been disclosed.

The Bridge of Dun was badly damaged during Storm Babet. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Part of the A-listed bridge to collapsed in October 2023.
Part of the support work installed earlier in the Bridge of Dun repair project. Image: Angus Council
Team JML & Ruth Langley (who cut the ribbon) congregated on the new bridge.

While the bridge has been returned to its historic form, modern improvements have been added to strengthen and safeguard it for future generations.

JML Contracts director John Langley said locals will be “delighted” to see it back in use.

His team even held their own ribbon-cutting with a piper and workers who contributed to the project.

‘Safeguarding it for future generations’

He said: “This was one of the most technically demanding projects we’ve taken on, but also one of the most rewarding.

“The Bridge of Dun is a much-loved landmark, and we’re proud to have played a role in safeguarding it for future generations.

“We know local residents will be delighted to see it back in use.”.

