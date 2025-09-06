Rebuild of 240-year-old Angus bridge completed after Storm Babet damage

A rebuild of a 240-year-old Angus bridge that was damaged during Storm Babet has been completed.

A team of experts has spent nearly two years restoring the A-listed Bridge of Dun, near Montrose.

The torrent of the River South Esk caused part of the bridge to collapse during the devastating storm in October 2023.

Following the closure, motorists faced lengthy detours while work was underway.

Perthshire-based firm JML Contracts carried out the repairs and held an opening ceremony at the bridge on Friday.

It is expected to reopen to the public on Monday around midday.

It was reported in February that the repair operation had already cost more than £250,000, though the final bill has not yet been disclosed.

While the bridge has been returned to its historic form, modern improvements have been added to strengthen and safeguard it for future generations.

JML Contracts director John Langley said locals will be “delighted” to see it back in use.

His team even held their own ribbon-cutting with a piper and workers who contributed to the project.

‘Safeguarding it for future generations’

He said: “This was one of the most technically demanding projects we’ve taken on, but also one of the most rewarding.

“The Bridge of Dun is a much-loved landmark, and we’re proud to have played a role in safeguarding it for future generations.

“We know local residents will be delighted to see it back in use.”.