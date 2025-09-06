Man’s body found in vehicle at Halbeath Park and Ride near Dunfermline

A man’s body has been found in a vehicle at Halbeath Park and Ride near Dunfermline.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 10.30am on Saturday.

It came during a search for a missing man from Fife.

A tarpaulin was put over a vehicle and scenes of crime officers were present.

An onlooker said: “I was at the park and ride and saw two police cars, a fire engine and an ambulance, several police officers and a fire officer.

“There was a large area taped off by police while a van parked there was covered with a large black tarpaulin.

“Scenes of crime officers were at the scene.

“It looks like something serious was going on.”

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, and the man’s family have been informed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.30am on Saturday, the body of a man was found within a vehicle near Halbeath Park and Ride, Dunfermline.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”