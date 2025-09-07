Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash on A85 near Perth

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash on the A85 near Perth.

The road was closed in both directions east of Methven after the collision involving a car and a motorbike at around 10.15am on Sunday.

Traffic Scotland confirmed that the road had reopened just before 3pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A85 has reopened at Methven following a two-vehicle crash, involving a motorcycle and a car, which happened around 10.15am on Sunday.

“The motorcyclist was taken to hospital and inquiries are ongoing.”