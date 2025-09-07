News Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash on A85 near Perth The road was shut east of Methven for several hours. By Bryan Copland September 7 2025, 11:37am September 7 2025, 11:37am Share Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash on A85 near Perth Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5326687/crash-a85-methven-perth/ Copy Link 0 comment The A85 was closed for several hours on Sunday. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash on the A85 near Perth. The road was closed in both directions east of Methven after the collision involving a car and a motorbike at around 10.15am on Sunday. Traffic Scotland confirmed that the road had reopened just before 3pm. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A85 has reopened at Methven following a two-vehicle crash, involving a motorcycle and a car, which happened around 10.15am on Sunday. “The motorcyclist was taken to hospital and inquiries are ongoing.”
