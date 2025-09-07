Pictures as Kirriemuir Festival brings music and verse to wee red town

Kirriemuir Festival drew traditional music fans from across Scotland to compete in and enjoy one of the country’s longest running celebrations of music, song and verse.

The three-day event is a firm fixture on the traditional music calendar.

Alongside competitive classes, there were pub music sessions and open-air Kirrie Square performances from groups including Forfar Instrumental Band.

And there were a number of concerts across the festival.

Special guests this year included Anne Lamb, Jimmy Hutchison, Margaret Bennett, Manuel Balaguer-Cortes and Dundee Gaelic Choir.

Kirrie Festival results:

Men’s singing – Allan Taylor, Alford

Men’s singing newcomer – Paul Streater, Linlithgow

Women’s singing – Natalie Chalmers, Glasgow

Women’s singing newcomer – Susan Streater, Linlithgow

Bothy Ballad – Hector Riddell, Finzean

Bothy Ballad Newcomer – Corran Hutchison, Strathdon

Novice singer – Susan Streater, Linlithgow

Local singer – George Aitken, Kirriemuir

Fiddle senior – Anne Nicol, Inverurie

Fiddle primary age – Lewis Roberts, Carnoustie

Fiddle secondary age – Andrew Farquharson, Fern

Fiddle JF Dickie – Anne Nicol, Inverurie

Instrumental Pairs – Andrew and Emily Farquharson, Fern

Mixed instrument – Ron Clark, Stonehaven

Mouth organ – Ron Clark, Stonehaven

Tin whistle – Sarah Simpson, Lossiemouth

Diddling – Denis Shepherd, Aberdeen

Storytelling – Duncan McNab, Perthshire

Poetry senior – Sylvia Barnes, Dollar

Poetry junior – Jaiden John Whyte, Peterhead

Best pub session: The Thrums Hotel

Best non-pub Session: Pathhead Cafe

Best Friday session: Kerymor Tavern

Chorus Cup: The Aitken Family, Kirriemuir

Photographer Richard Hancox captured Kirrie Festival atmosphere.