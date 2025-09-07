Pictures as Kirriemuir Festival brings music and verse to wee red town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pictures as Kirriemuir Festival brings music and verse to wee red town

Kirrie Festival is one of Scotland's longest running celebrations of traditional music, song and verse.

Kirriemuir's Peter Pan statue pipes alongside a performance by Forar Instrumental Band. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Kirriemuir's Peter Pan statue pipes alongside a performance by Forar Instrumental Band. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown and Richard Hancox

Kirriemuir Festival drew traditional music fans from across Scotland to compete in and enjoy one of the country’s longest running celebrations of music, song and verse.

The three-day event is a firm fixture on the traditional music calendar.

Alongside competitive classes, there were pub music sessions and open-air Kirrie Square performances from groups including Forfar Instrumental Band.

And there were a number of concerts across the festival.

Special guests this year included Anne Lamb, Jimmy Hutchison, Margaret Bennett, Manuel Balaguer-Cortes and Dundee Gaelic Choir.

Kirrie Festival results:

Men’s singing – Allan Taylor, Alford
Men’s singing newcomer – Paul Streater, Linlithgow
Women’s singing – Natalie Chalmers, Glasgow
Women’s singing newcomer – Susan Streater, Linlithgow
Bothy Ballad – Hector Riddell, Finzean
Bothy Ballad Newcomer – Corran Hutchison, Strathdon
Novice singer – Susan Streater, Linlithgow
Local singer – George Aitken, Kirriemuir

Fiddle senior – Anne Nicol, Inverurie
Fiddle primary age – Lewis Roberts, Carnoustie
Fiddle secondary age – Andrew Farquharson, Fern
Fiddle JF Dickie – Anne Nicol, Inverurie

Instrumental Pairs – Andrew and Emily Farquharson, Fern
Mixed instrument – Ron Clark, Stonehaven
Mouth organ – Ron Clark, Stonehaven
Tin whistle – Sarah Simpson, Lossiemouth
Diddling – Denis Shepherd, Aberdeen

Storytelling – Duncan McNab, Perthshire
Poetry senior – Sylvia Barnes, Dollar
Poetry junior – Jaiden John Whyte, Peterhead

Best pub session: The Thrums Hotel
Best non-pub Session: Pathhead Cafe
Best Friday session: Kerymor Tavern
Chorus Cup: The Aitken Family, Kirriemuir

Photographer Richard Hancox captured Kirrie Festival atmosphere.
Kirriemuir Festival of Traditional Music and Song.
Music in the bar of the Thrums Hotel.
Kirriemuir Festival of Traditional Music and Song.
Capturing the moment as Gordon Ewan and friends play in Kirrie Square.
Kirriemuir Festival of Traditional Music and Song.
Jaiden-John Whyte, 12, from Peterhead entertains the Thrums Hotel audience with Doric verse.
Kirriemuir Festival of Traditional Music and Song.
Forfar Instrumental Band perform in the town square.
Kirriemuir Festival of Traditional Music and Song.
Willow Divine has her face painted.
Kirriemuir Festival of Traditional Music and Song.
12-year-old Jaiden-John Whyte from Peterhead expresses his Doric verse.
Kirriemuir Festival of Traditional Music and Song.
Open-air music in Kirrie town centre.
Kirriemuir Festival of Traditional Music and Song.
Music in Three Bellies Brae.
Kirriemuir Festival of Traditional Music and Song.
Donald Innes conducts Forfar Instrumental Band.
Kirriemuir Festival of Traditional Music and Song.
Town centre musicians.
Kirriemuir Festival of Traditional Music and Song.
Anne Nicol took first place in the senior Fiddle competition.
Kirriemuir Festival of Traditional Music and Song.
Andrew Farquharson, 15, was the winner of the junior fiddle category.
Kirriemuir Festival of Traditional Music and Song.
Forfar Instrumental Band entertain.
Kirriemuir Festival of Traditional Music and Song.
Tin whistle competition winner Sarah Simpson.
Kirriemuir Festival of Traditional Music and Song.
Bothy balladeer Corran Hutchison, 12, sings to the room.
Kirriemuir Festival of Traditional Music and Song.
Ron Clark took first place both the moothie and mixed instrument classes.
Kirriemuir Festival of Traditional Music and Song.
Success for Denis Shepherd with first place in the Diddling competition.

