Pictures as Kirriemuir Festival brings music and verse to wee red town

Kirriemuir Festival drew traditional music fans from across Scotland to compete in and enjoy one of the country’s longest running celebrations of music, song and verse.
The three-day event is a firm fixture on the traditional music calendar.
Alongside competitive classes, there were pub music sessions and open-air Kirrie Square performances from groups including Forfar Instrumental Band.
And there were a number of concerts across the festival.
Special guests this year included Anne Lamb, Jimmy Hutchison, Margaret Bennett, Manuel Balaguer-Cortes and Dundee Gaelic Choir.
Kirrie Festival results:
Men’s singing – Allan Taylor, Alford
Men’s singing newcomer – Paul Streater, Linlithgow
Women’s singing – Natalie Chalmers, Glasgow
Women’s singing newcomer – Susan Streater, Linlithgow
Bothy Ballad – Hector Riddell, Finzean
Bothy Ballad Newcomer – Corran Hutchison, Strathdon
Novice singer – Susan Streater, Linlithgow
Local singer – George Aitken, Kirriemuir
Fiddle senior – Anne Nicol, Inverurie
Fiddle primary age – Lewis Roberts, Carnoustie
Fiddle secondary age – Andrew Farquharson, Fern
Fiddle JF Dickie – Anne Nicol, Inverurie
Instrumental Pairs – Andrew and Emily Farquharson, Fern
Mixed instrument – Ron Clark, Stonehaven
Mouth organ – Ron Clark, Stonehaven
Tin whistle – Sarah Simpson, Lossiemouth
Diddling – Denis Shepherd, Aberdeen
Storytelling – Duncan McNab, Perthshire
Poetry senior – Sylvia Barnes, Dollar
Poetry junior – Jaiden John Whyte, Peterhead
Best pub session: The Thrums Hotel
Best non-pub Session: Pathhead Cafe
Best Friday session: Kerymor Tavern
Chorus Cup: The Aitken Family, Kirriemuir
