Man, 19, reported after police ‘chase’ in Dundee

A 19-year-old man has been reported after an alleged police chase in Dundee.

A car was stopped by two police traffic units at the junction of Derwent Avenue and Gillburn Road shortly before 8pm on Saturday.

One passer-by said there was smashed glass on the road following the incident.

He said: “I was turning onto Derwent Avenue from Gillburn Road, near Asda, and two traffic units were half blocking the road.

“A white car was also parked up, and it looked like it had been stopped by the police.

“There was smashed glass in the middle of the road, but I couldn’t see where it had come from.

Police involved in ‘short pursuit’

“Just as I was leaving, a couple of other police units arrived.

“They were moving the cars so they weren’t blocking the road any more.

“It looked like they were treating it quite seriously.”

Police Scotland confirmed officers had been involved in a “short pursuit”.

A spokeswoman said: “A 19-year-old man is the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal for alleged road traffic offences following a short pursuit which concluded in Derwent Avenue, Dundee, on Saturday.

“No one was injured as a result of the incident.”