VIDEO: Police in riot gear carry out raids at Dundee multi

Police in riot gear have carried out raids on a Dundee multi.

Officers wearing helmets and carrying a battering ram were seen entering Hilltown Court shortly after 1pm on Sunday.

Three police units were parked outside.

Police have confirmed they were carrying out raids on two houses.

Adam Ward, who lives in the area, says he saw six officers in riot gear running into the block.

He said: “It must have been around 1.20pm the riot cops ran in.

“They had the shields, and one of the cops had a battering ram.

“Uniformed officers were looking up at the windows.

“The riot cop came back out around 10 minutes later, took the gear off and went back inside.

“There were two units outside the multi.

“Another van was positioned on Hilltown.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Sunday, officers acting under warrant searched two properties in Hilltown Court, Dundee.

“Both searches proved negative and inquiries are ongoing.”