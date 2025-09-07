VIDEO: Police in riot gear carry out raids at Dundee multi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Police in riot gear carry out raids at Dundee multi

Officers wearing helmets and carrying a battering ram were seen entering Hilltown Court.

By James Simpson

Police in riot gear have carried out raids on a Dundee multi.

Officers wearing helmets and carrying a battering ram were seen entering Hilltown Court shortly after 1pm on Sunday.

Three police units were parked outside.

Police have confirmed they were carrying out raids on two houses.

Police with riot gear at Hilltown Court. Image: Adam Ward
Police with riot gear on. Image: Adam Ward

Adam Ward, who lives in the area, says he saw six officers in riot gear running into the block.

He said: “It must have been around 1.20pm the riot cops ran in.

“They had the shields, and one of the cops had a battering ram.

“Uniformed officers were looking up at the windows.

“The riot cop came back out around 10 minutes later, took the gear off and went back inside.

Police vans parked outside. Image: Adam Ward
Two police vans leaving the scene. Image: Adam Ward

“There were two units outside the multi.

“Another van was positioned on Hilltown.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Sunday, officers acting under warrant searched two properties in Hilltown Court, Dundee.

“Both searches proved negative and inquiries are ongoing.”

