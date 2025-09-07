News VIDEO: Police in riot gear carry out raids at Dundee multi Officers wearing helmets and carrying a battering ram were seen entering Hilltown Court. By James Simpson September 7 2025, 1:36pm September 7 2025, 1:36pm Share VIDEO: Police in riot gear carry out raids at Dundee multi Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5326782/riot-police-hilltown-multi-dundee/ Copy Link 0 comment Police in riot gear have carried out raids on a Dundee multi. Officers wearing helmets and carrying a battering ram were seen entering Hilltown Court shortly after 1pm on Sunday. Three police units were parked outside. Police have confirmed they were carrying out raids on two houses. Police with riot gear at Hilltown Court. Image: Adam Ward Police with riot gear on. Image: Adam Ward Adam Ward, who lives in the area, says he saw six officers in riot gear running into the block. He said: “It must have been around 1.20pm the riot cops ran in. “They had the shields, and one of the cops had a battering ram. “Uniformed officers were looking up at the windows. “The riot cop came back out around 10 minutes later, took the gear off and went back inside. Police vans parked outside. Image: Adam Ward Two police vans leaving the scene. Image: Adam Ward “There were two units outside the multi. “Another van was positioned on Hilltown.” A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Sunday, officers acting under warrant searched two properties in Hilltown Court, Dundee. “Both searches proved negative and inquiries are ongoing.”
Conversation