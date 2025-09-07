Why is it taking so long to put out Dundee recycling centre fire?

A fire at a Dundee recycling centre has been burning for days – so why is it taking so long to put out?

The fire service was first informed of a burning smell coming from Riverside Recycling Centre at around 5pm on Thursday.

At the time, the situation was just being monitored as there was no visible fire.

But by Friday morning, large plumes of smoke were coming from the site and residents across Dundee were being warned to keep their windows shut.

That remained the advice in an updated statement issued to The Courier on Sunday.

People living in all parts of the city have also reported a strong burning smell over the last three days.

As the fire burns on, The Courier has spoken to experienced fire sources to reveal the challenges of tackling an incident like this.

What do we know about the fire so far?

The fire service told The Courier on Friday that it was dealing with a “deep-seated fire” within a compost pile.

On Sunday, the service said the blaze was in a “large quantity of garden waste”.

Riverside Recycling Centre has an area, called Discovery Compost, which processes garden waste that is put into brown bins from homes across Dundee, as well as green waste produced from local parks and commercial landscapers.

According to the council’s website, this involves the waste being “mechanically shredded” then placed into open-air piles called windrows.

Natural biological activity can cause the temperature in these piles to rise to more than 70°C.

What caused the Riverside Recycling Centre fire?

The cause of the blaze has yet to be confirmed.

However, one retired Dundee-based fire commander – who was involved in incidents like the Monifieth McDonald’s fire in 2023 – explained what can cause these types of incidents.

He said: “Fires like these often self-combust and continue to burn because of the massive heat they generate, and then maintain, deep within the heart of the blaze – in this case, garden compost.”

What are the challenges in putting the fire out?

Fires like this are said to be difficult to put out for a number of reasons.

The former firefighter said: “The fire creates a crust, making the surface of the area affected hard to penetrate with water to extinguish the fire.

“The compost has to be continuously broken and moved around to allow water to get through and do its job.”

Another former senior firefighter in Tayside, who has also worked as a fire consultant, said: “My experience of this type of incident is that the fire is often deep-seated, which frustrates efforts to get the water where it needs to be.

“Often, a digger is needed to give access. When the waste is turned over and loosened, it often reignites as more oxygen is introduced.

“Changing wind conditions cause smoke to blow towards crews, and sometimes they will need to wear breathing apparatus, which is resource-intensive.”

Other factors can include:

The ground temperature

The make-up of the ground conditions – for example, if there is high peat content

The aspect of the ground – for example, a southern-facing slope with a gradient may exacerbate the speed of fire spread

The labour-intensive nature of such incidents can also take its toll on those fighting the fire.

A post on a Facebook page set up to support the campaign to save Balmossie fire station from closure made this point on Saturday.

It said that both its crews from Balmossie had returned at 6am “tired, sweaty and running on fumes”.

The fire service said on Sunday it would be a “protracted incident” and that it was working to bring the blaze to a “safe conclusion”.

What does it mean for Riverside Recycling Centre?

The centre has been shut since Friday, and it is unclear when it will reopen.

The council’s latest update on Sunday confirmed it would remain closed throughout the day, and that an update would be issued on Monday.

However, it seems that the centre will only reopen once the fire has been extinguished.