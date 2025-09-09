Dundee man’s horror as ‘bleach poured on pet dog because she was barking’

A Dundee man has told of his horror after claiming bleach was poured on his beloved pet dog.

Scott Oswald, 59, claims a woman threw the bleach on his five-year-old English bulldog, Tarah, while she was in the garden of their St Mary’s home last week.

Scott believes the attack happened because Tarah was barking.

He says the incident left Tarah with a white patch on her brown hair.

Police are now investigating the alleged attack on St Columba Gardens.

Scott told The Courier: “I was horrified at the cruelty.

Dog left ‘burning and in pain’ after bleach ‘attack’ in Dundee

“I can’t believe that someone would do this and I’ve reported (the woman) to the police.

“I really hope she is made to pay.”

Scott says Tarah was playing with a toy duck when she was attacked.

He said: “Because she was having fun, she was barking.

“The next thing, this woman threw bleach all over Tarah’s back.”

Scott says the attack left Tarah “burning and in pain”.

“I raced inside with her and immediately put her under a cold shower to try to get the worst of the bleach off,” he said.

“There was bleach all over her back and her paws, but it was really hard to get her to stand still because it was hurting her so much and she was really upset.”

Scott says he has since been given cream to apply to Tarah’s back but he says she tries to run off while he is applying it.

He added: “This was such a cruel thing to do and Tara could have been so much more badly hurt.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.35pm on Thursday, we received a report that a substance had been poured on a dog the previous day at St Columba Gardens, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”