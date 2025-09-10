EXCLUSIVE: Fife mum ‘at wits’ end’ with mouldy council home after finding slugs in son’s cot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

EXCLUSIVE: Fife mum ‘at wits’ end’ with mouldy council home after finding slugs in son’s cot

Katie Dixon told The Courier she sets her alarm for every half hour through the night to check for the animals.

Katie Dixon with her son Kodie Williams, 2. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Katie Dixon with her son Kodie Williams, 2. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Lindsey Hamilton

A Fife mum says she is ‘at her wits’ end’ due to her damp and mouldy council home that she claims is affecting her family’s health.

Katie Dixon, 20, from St Andrews, says her biggest fear is the slugs that constantly invade her home, including her bed and her son’s cot.

She’s so afraid of them getting into two-year-old Kodie’s cot that she sets her alarm for every half an hour during the night to check for them.

She claims black mould is also affecting her son’s health, and he has already spent time in hospital due to a crippling cough.

Katie: ‘I’m at my wits’ end’

Katie said: “I am honestly at my wits’ end – I don’t know where to turn.

“I am desperate to get out of this house and get my family moved somewhere that’s not going to have such a dreadful effect on us all.”

Black mould on Katie’s son’s bed. Image: Katie Dixon
Damp walls behind the wardrobe in Kodi’s bedroom. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Even Kodie’s comforter was covered with black mould. Image: Katie Dixon

Katie moved into the property when she was 37 weeks pregnant in July 2023.

She said: “I was so young and inexperienced and didn’t realise what I was moving into,

“The house had been painted and it seemed ok when I first moved in.

“I spent a lot of money decorating the house and with the help of my family, got it looking really nice.

“However, it wasn’t long before the problems began to appear with damp and black mould everywhere.

“It was on all my furniture, my baby’s cot and mattress, the carpets and walls.

Slugs ‘everywhere’ in Fife Council home

“But my biggest horror is the slugs – they are everywhere.

“They get on my bed and my son Kodie’s bed -I regularly have to move around six a night.

“I set my alarm to wake up every half an hour to make sure none are in his cot – the carpets are covered in slimy slug trails.”

Katie said she contacted Fife Council, who initially helped her out by replacing windows and doors and checking for damp under the floorboards.

However, the damp and mould kept returning no matter how much she ventilated and heated the house.

Katie puts down salt in an effort to control the slugs entering Kodi’s bedroom. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Slug trails on Katie’s carpet. Image: Katie Dixon

Katie said: “My mental and physical health is really suffering, and last winter my little boy ended up in hospital with a dreadful cough and chest complaints.

“The council then told me they would move me, but nothing happened and now they are telling me I have no immediate need of a move – this is despite all the ongoing problems with this house.

“My son is sleeping on mould and there are slugs everywhere, the walls are running with damp and the carpets are covered in slug trails – how much worse does it have to get before they will move me?”

Katie and Kodie. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Service manager for Fife Council, Greig Henderson, said: “We’ve been working closely with Ms Dixon over the last few months, providing practical and financial support to solve any issues with condensation and damp.

“Our team will continue to support Ms Dixon and carry out any further work necessary.”

More from News

Callum Reekie, who owns East Neuk Kilnhouse, with his awards. Image: Richard Faulks
Fife firm with 'most delicious' product takes top prize at major food awards
Travellers who pitched up at a car park by McDiarmid Park in Perth have moved on. Image: Lucy Scarlett/ DC Thomson
Travellers leave McDiarmid Park car park in Perth after several days
Perth city centre
Rapist binman attacked sleeping woman in Perth
An anti-asylum seeker protest was held outside the Radisson Hotel in Perth last month. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dundee council leader in 'plea for peace' over plans for immigration protest
A90 sign
Drugs mule caught with half-kilo of heroin on A90 near Dundee
The flags were spotted high up on lamp-posts at the south end of Perth Road. Image: Google Street View
Union Jack and Israeli flags removed from Dunblane lamp-posts after 'dismay and disgust'
The Farmfoods supermarket on Cowdenbeath High Street. Image: Google Maps
Cowdenbeath Farmfoods supermarket to close
Owner Theo Kalopedis and staff member Tasos Demetriou inside the St Andrews takeaway.
EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews takeaway to rebrand after former owner's sex attack conviction
A "substance" was allegedly poured over Tarah while she was in the garden of her home in St Mary's. Image: Elliot Cansfield
Woman charged after 'substance poured on Dundee dog'
Police near Hilltown Court after the attack. Image: Adam Ward
Man, 21, taken to hospital with 'head wound' after attack at Dundee multi

Conversation