EXCLUSIVE: Fife mum ‘at wits’ end’ with mouldy council home after finding slugs in son’s cot

A Fife mum says she is ‘at her wits’ end’ due to her damp and mouldy council home that she claims is affecting her family’s health.

Katie Dixon, 20, from St Andrews, says her biggest fear is the slugs that constantly invade her home, including her bed and her son’s cot.

She’s so afraid of them getting into two-year-old Kodie’s cot that she sets her alarm for every half an hour during the night to check for them.

She claims black mould is also affecting her son’s health, and he has already spent time in hospital due to a crippling cough.

Katie: ‘I’m at my wits’ end’

Katie said: “I am honestly at my wits’ end – I don’t know where to turn.

“I am desperate to get out of this house and get my family moved somewhere that’s not going to have such a dreadful effect on us all.”

Katie moved into the property when she was 37 weeks pregnant in July 2023.

She said: “I was so young and inexperienced and didn’t realise what I was moving into,

“The house had been painted and it seemed ok when I first moved in.

“I spent a lot of money decorating the house and with the help of my family, got it looking really nice.

“However, it wasn’t long before the problems began to appear with damp and black mould everywhere.

“It was on all my furniture, my baby’s cot and mattress, the carpets and walls.

Slugs ‘everywhere’ in Fife Council home

“But my biggest horror is the slugs – they are everywhere.

“They get on my bed and my son Kodie’s bed -I regularly have to move around six a night.

“I set my alarm to wake up every half an hour to make sure none are in his cot – the carpets are covered in slimy slug trails.”

Katie said she contacted Fife Council, who initially helped her out by replacing windows and doors and checking for damp under the floorboards.

However, the damp and mould kept returning no matter how much she ventilated and heated the house.

Katie said: “My mental and physical health is really suffering, and last winter my little boy ended up in hospital with a dreadful cough and chest complaints.

“The council then told me they would move me, but nothing happened and now they are telling me I have no immediate need of a move – this is despite all the ongoing problems with this house.

“My son is sleeping on mould and there are slugs everywhere, the walls are running with damp and the carpets are covered in slug trails – how much worse does it have to get before they will move me?”

Service manager for Fife Council, Greig Henderson, said: “We’ve been working closely with Ms Dixon over the last few months, providing practical and financial support to solve any issues with condensation and damp.

“Our team will continue to support Ms Dixon and carry out any further work necessary.”