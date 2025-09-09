Dundee Planning Ahead: Tannadice sweets kiosk and new Whitfield homes

Dundee United are looking to expand their matchday offering with the addition of a new confectionery kiosk.

The Tangerines have submitted plans for the kiosk just behind the west stand at Tannadice – also known as The Shed – where it would serve sweet treats to supporters.

The kiosk would complement the existing refreshment outlets at either end of the stand.

New homes in Whitfield

Proposals have been lodged for seven new houses in Whitfield.

The plans involve the demolition of an existing unoccupied bungalow on the land, at the corner of Drumgeith Road and Ballumbie Road.

A statement from Voigt Architects on behalf of applicant Kerr Paterson said: “The site is currently privately owned, and there is an old, redundant house on site.

“The intention is to obtain the relevant permissions to facilitate the land to be developed for a small housing development.”

The development would consist of seven three-bedroom homes, each with two parking spaces, along with provisions for cycling, recycling and EV charging.

Next step for Kanzen community hub

Earlier this year, Dundee charity Kanzen for Life – which currently operates out of Mains Loan – had permission granted for a new £1 million community hub on Clepington Road.

Now, the plans have taken another step forward with a building warrant submitted for £100,000 worth of work on the former Whittons Flooring unit.

The work includes the installation of new partitions, drainage and fire detection systems.

The Kanzen for Life Centre will create 10 new jobs and will serve as a hub for physical activity, wellbeing support, educational programmes and leadership training, provided by a range of organisations.

It’s hoped the facility will also address major challenges such as inactivity, social isolation, and mental health issues.

