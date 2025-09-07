Manhunt launched after early morning attack on two men in Dundee

Detectives are carrying out inquiries after two men were attacked near Dundee city centre.

The victims, aged 63 and 70, were assaulted on King Street in the early hours of Saturday.

The incident occurred at the top of the stairwell leading to the Cowgate around 1am.

One of the victims was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not yet known.

Police say the suspect is around 45-years-old, about 5ft 8ins tall, of average build, with short brown and grey hair.

He was wearing a grey long-sleeved top.

The man fled in the direction of East Marketgait and was last seen running towards the Ladywell Roundabout.

King Street attack probe

Detective Sergeant Ryan Thompson said they were carrying out reviews of CCTV in the local area.

He said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have been in and around King Street, Dundee at the time to please come forward.

“We are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspect.

“I would also ask motorists with dash-cams to check their recordings in case they have captured anything that could assist our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0451 of Saturday, September 6.