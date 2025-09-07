Manhunt launched after early morning attack on two men in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Manhunt launched after early morning attack on two men in Dundee

The victims, aged 63 and 70, were assaulted on King Street in the early hours of Saturday.

By James Simpson
Police were called to King Street, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Detectives are carrying out inquiries after two men were attacked near Dundee city centre.

The victims, aged 63 and 70, were assaulted on King Street in the early hours of Saturday.

The incident occurred at the top of the stairwell leading to the Cowgate around 1am.

One of the victims was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not yet known.

Police say the suspect is around 45-years-old, about 5ft 8ins tall, of average build, with short brown and grey hair.

He was wearing a grey long-sleeved top.

The man fled in the direction of East Marketgait and was last seen running towards the Ladywell Roundabout.

King Street attack probe

Detective Sergeant Ryan Thompson said they were carrying out reviews of CCTV in the local area.

He said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have been in and around King Street, Dundee at the time to please come forward.

“We are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspect.

“I would also ask motorists with dash-cams to check their recordings in case they have captured anything that could assist our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0451 of Saturday, September 6.

