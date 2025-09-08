Police and Abertay University join forces to take down cyber criminals

Police Scotland is setting up shop inside Dundee’s Abertay University in a major new push to take down online criminals.

Specialist detectives from the force’s brand-new Cyber and Fraud Unit will now work side-by-side with experts at the university’s cyberQuarter in a bid to smash scams, hack gangs and stop ruthless fraudsters in their tracks.

The tie-up means officers will get access to Abertay’s state-of-the-art malware labs and tap into the know-how of its computing students – while also giving real-world policing insight to the next generation of cyber-defenders.

Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Houston said: “Behind every cybercrime is a victim who could have lost their savings, their business and their confidence.

Police and Abertay team up to ‘stop criminals before they strike’

“This partnership will help us stop these criminals before they strike – and bring them to justice when they do.”

The move comes as Dundee cements its place at the centre of Scotland’s cyber fightback.

Abertay’s £11.7m cyberQuarter, opened in 2022 with funding from the Tay Cities Deal, has already drawn in global tech firms and is now adding frontline cops to its ranks.

Projects will range from spotting AI deepfakes to developing new interview techniques to catch online fraudsters.

Professor Lynne Coventry, who heads the cyberQuarter, says police working in the building is a “significant step forward” in tackling the fast-growing digital crime threat.

She said: “Through this partnership, we aim to develop evidence-based solutions that support community online safety and promote ethical, secure digital practices in law enforcement.”

The scheme has been hailed by both the Scottish and UK governments, who say it will help protect communities across Scotland in an era where online crime is growing at record speed.