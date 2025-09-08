Police and Abertay University join forces to take down cyber criminals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police and Abertay University join forces to take down cyber criminals

Specialist detectives will now work side-by-side with experts at the university's cyberQuarter in a bid to smash scams and fraudsters.

By Nick Forbes, PA Scotland
Abertay University.
Police Scotland is setting up shop inside Dundee’s Abertay University in a major new push to take down online criminals.

Specialist detectives from the force’s brand-new Cyber and Fraud Unit will now work side-by-side with experts at the university’s cyberQuarter in a bid to smash scams, hack gangs and stop ruthless fraudsters in their tracks.

The tie-up means officers will get access to Abertay’s state-of-the-art malware labs and tap into the know-how of its computing students – while also giving real-world policing insight to the next generation of cyber-defenders.

Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Houston said: “Behind every cybercrime is a victim who could have lost their savings, their business and their confidence.

Police and Abertay team up to ‘stop criminals before they strike’

“This partnership will help us stop these criminals before they strike – and bring them to justice when they do.”

The move comes as Dundee cements its place at the centre of Scotland’s cyber fightback.

Abertay’s £11.7m cyberQuarter, opened in 2022 with funding from the Tay Cities Deal, has already drawn in global tech firms and is now adding frontline cops to its ranks.

Projects will range from spotting AI deepfakes to developing new interview techniques to catch online fraudsters.

Professor Lynne Coventry at Abertay University’s cyberQuarter. Image: Abertay University

Professor Lynne Coventry, who heads the cyberQuarter, says police working in the building is a “significant step forward” in tackling the fast-growing digital crime threat.

She said: “Through this partnership, we aim to develop evidence-based solutions that support community online safety and promote ethical, secure digital practices in law enforcement.”

The scheme has been hailed by both the Scottish and UK governments, who say it will help protect communities across Scotland in an era where online crime is growing at record speed.

