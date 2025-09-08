Why will there be two RRS Discovery ships in Dundee this week?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why will there be two RRS Discovery ships in Dundee this week?

Locals will be able to catch a glimpse of the 2012 version of the ship from Monday afternoon.

By Bryan Copland
There will be two RRS Discovery ships in Dundee this week as the modern version pays a rare visit to its historic namesake.

The 2012 RRS Discovery, which carries out marine science work around the world, is due to arrive in Dundee on Monday afternoon.

The newer version of the ship is visiting to mark 100 years since the Dundee-based RRS Discovery, which sits at Discovery Quay, was designated as a royal research ship, the first of its kind.

RRS Discovery (2012) is due to dock in Dundee at around 4.30pm on Monday and will be in the city all week.

Its progress towards Dundee can be tracked on Marine Traffic.

Tickets to go on board the ship during its time in Dundee have sold out.

However, a series of events is being held to mark 100 years of RRS Discovery from September 12 to 16 – with free entry to Discovery Point.

The 2012 ship last visited Dundee in 2023, when The Courier went on board to speak to its captain.

The vessel is operated by the National Oceanography Centre to undertake modern-day oceanographic and marine science across the globe.

Emma Halford-Forbes, heritage director for Dundee Heritage Trust, said: “Discovery’s impact on the planet and climate science is an important part of the story we tell in Dundee.

“We’re so pleased to welcome the 2012 RRS Discovery back to the city and explore our shared legacy of oceanographic impact.”

