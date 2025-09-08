Why will there be two RRS Discovery ships in Dundee this week?

There will be two RRS Discovery ships in Dundee this week as the modern version pays a rare visit to its historic namesake.

The 2012 RRS Discovery, which carries out marine science work around the world, is due to arrive in Dundee on Monday afternoon.

The newer version of the ship is visiting to mark 100 years since the Dundee-based RRS Discovery, which sits at Discovery Quay, was designated as a royal research ship, the first of its kind.

RRS Discovery (2012) is due to dock in Dundee at around 4.30pm on Monday and will be in the city all week.

Its progress towards Dundee can be tracked on Marine Traffic.

Tickets to go on board the ship during its time in Dundee have sold out.

However, a series of events is being held to mark 100 years of RRS Discovery from September 12 to 16 – with free entry to Discovery Point.

The 2012 ship last visited Dundee in 2023, when The Courier went on board to speak to its captain.

The vessel is operated by the National Oceanography Centre to undertake modern-day oceanographic and marine science across the globe.

Emma Halford-Forbes, heritage director for Dundee Heritage Trust, said: “Discovery’s impact on the planet and climate science is an important part of the story we tell in Dundee.

“We’re so pleased to welcome the 2012 RRS Discovery back to the city and explore our shared legacy of oceanographic impact.”