E-bike rider, 47, in serious condition after Fife crash

The man was taken to hospital after the incident on Main Road in Cardenden on Sunday night.

By Finn Nixon
Emergency services were called to Main Road in Cardenden. Image: Google Maps
An e-bike rider is in a serious condition in hospital after a crash in Fife.

The 47-year-old man was riding a Carrera Vengeance e-bike when he was involved in the crash on Main Road in Cardenden at around 9.55pm on Sunday.

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, and police have described his condition as “serious”.

The road was blocked while police investigated the crash.

Sergeant Tom Aitken said: “Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and we are asking anyone in the area who can assist to get in touch.

“If you were driving around the time of the crash, please check to see if you have any dashcam footage that could help with our investigation.”

Anyone with any information on the incident has been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote the incident number 3410 of September 7.

