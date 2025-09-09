Pitlochry fun trail will be ‘safe space’ for kids and family-friendly A9 stop

Pitlochry Festival Theatre bosses want to open a new adventure playground to boost the venue’s appeal for children and families.

The proposed “fun trail” would be built on the grass to the north of the theatre.

It would replace the temporary climbing structure that was installed as Covid-19 rules around outdoor gatherings were being relaxed.

That equipment has proved so popular with locals and visitors that theatre bosses want to make it bigger, better – and permanent.

They say the move has been made possible thanks to the support of donors.

And they say the new playground will provide a family-friendly stop for A9 travellers, as well as local children.

Pitlochry playground will allow friendships to form

Pitlochry Festival Theatre chiefs are now seeking planning permission for the new adventure playground from Perth and Kinross Council.

The application proposes eight pieces of timber play equipment, including stepping logs, a “clatter bridge” and swinging log steps.

Papers submitted with the planning application say: “This proposal will contribute to the health and well-being of children, both within the local community and children visiting the site.

“The development would also allow children to interact with each other in a safe space,

allowing friendships to build and social skills to develop.”

The plans can be viewed on the Perth and Kinross Council planning portal here.

Members of the public have until October 3 to comment.

Children’s playground adds to offering for families

Kris Bryce, Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s executive director, told The Courier: “Since 2021, we have enjoyed having a well-used play area on our lawn under temporary planning permission.

“Thanks to the generous support of our donors, we are now delighted to establish a permanent play space that blends beautifully with our stunning surroundings.

“Welcoming families to our Highland campus is very important to us, and to offer a family-friendly stop on the A9 with an affordable menu, great children’s facilities, newly refurbished toilets and the opportunity to stroll through our Explorers Garden.”