Dundee recycling centre to remain closed ‘until further notice’ due to fire

Riverside Recycling Centre in Dundee will remain closed “until further notice” as firefighters continue to tackle a blaze at the site.

Residents across the city have reported a strong smell of smoke since the blaze started at Riverside Recycling Centre on Thursday afternoon.

Large plumes of smoke were coming from the site on Friday morning, and locals were warned to keep their windows shut.

The fire continued to burn over the weekend and into Monday morning, and firefighters remain at the scene.

Riverside Recycling Centre closed after fire

An update issued by the local authority confirmed the recycling centre will remain closed “until further notice”.

The statement added: “Dundee City Council is working closely with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service as the effort continues to bring the situation to a safe conclusion.

“With smoke continuing to drift from the site, residents are being advised to keep doors and windows closed.

“Alternative recycling facilities are available at Baldovie HWRC.

“Apologies for any inconvenience.”