News Tayside police officer probed over on-duty conduct Police Scotland's Professional Standards department is investigating. By Lucy Scarlett September 8 2025, 12:17pm September 8 2025, 12:17pm Tayside police officer probed over on-duty conduct A Tayside-based police officer has been suspended over allegations of misconduct. Image: Kris Miller An investigation has been launched into a Tayside police officer following complaints about misconduct. Police Scotland's Professional Standards Department is probing the senior male officer. According to The Scottish Sun, he has allegedly been suspended while an investigation is carried out. Investigation into Tayside police officer A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We received a complaint regarding the on-duty conduct of an officer, which is being investigated by the Professional Standards Department."
