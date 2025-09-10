All you need to know about Dundee’s West End as university staff and students arrive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All you need to know about Dundee’s West End as university staff and students arrive

As thousands of new students begin to descend on Dundee, The Courier has pulled together a handy guide to the city's West End.

Dundee's West End is a popular location for university staff and students. Image: Supplied
By Laura Devlin

Dundee is welcoming thousands of new students this week as freshers  gets under way.

Abertay University kicked off things off on Monday, whilst Dundee University will begin to welcome its new recruits this weekend.

Many of the new students will be setting up home in the West End of the city.

But what can you do and see in the West End and where are the best places for a drink and a bite to eat?

The Courier has a run down of all you need to know.

Perth Road

Perth Road is a historic thoroughfare in Dundee that served as the main route to the city of Perth and dates back to at least the 1500s

It is one of the city’s longest streets and connects Dundee’s West End to the City Centre.

Perth Road is one of the city’s longest streets. Image: DC Thomson.

It is home to a large number of independent shops and great places to eat and drink.

Owned by locals, some of these businesses have been here for over a century and others are new ventures.

Food and drink

Dundee’s West End is home to a thriving food and drink scene.

One of its most iconic pubs is The Speedwell Bar, more commonly know as ‘Mennies’ after the landlady who owned and ran the property for over half a century.

Built in 1903, it is one of the few Edwardian pubs in Dundee and the only one that has retained its original shopfront and fittings. You can find Mennies on the Perth Road.

The Speedwell Bar. Image: DC Thomson.

Another iconic West End pub is The Phoenix – which recently took home the gong for  Outstanding Quality’ at the Scottish Bar & Pub Awards.

The pub has served drinks to successive generations for more than 150 years and legend has it Frank Sinatra was once a customer.

And its distinctive bright red painted exterior makes it one of the most instantly recognisable pubs in the city.

Andy Robertson took over The Phoenix last August. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

If you are hungry, Mexican restaurant Mas is always a popular choice.

Located at 304 Perth Road, it serves small portions of cheaply priced dishes and a punchy selection of cocktails.

If Italian is more your thing, you can try Piccolo at 210 Perth Road.

Established in 2007, it serves traditional Italian food with a twist. Its produce is locally sourced daily and food is cooked fresh to the table.

Open spaces

There is no shortage of green spaces in the West End, which happens to be home to Dundee’s oldest city park – Magdalen Green.

It has been in use for over 400 years and is home to the iconic bandstand, which was built in 1890.

The Magdalen Green bandstand. Image: Clark Anderson.

You can also enjoy the university’s Botanic Garden which has wide range of plants, trees and the tropical and temperate glasshouses

There is also the Mills Observatory, which sits on the the summit on Balgay Hill. This opened in 1935 and was the first purpose built public observatory in the country.

Cultural Quarter

Since the late 1990s, the city council has developed a “cultural quarter” at the boundary between the city centre and the West End.

It is home to the Dundee Rep Theatre – known simply as Dundee Rep – which has hosted a number of famous actors over the years.

This includes David Tennant, Brian Cox, Alan Cumming and Joanna Lumley.

Joanna Lumley, starring in the Dundee Rep’s production of “Hedda Gabler in 1985. Image: DC Thomson.

The so-called Cultural Quarter also has Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA), the Whitehall Theatre and a variety of independent galleries and studios.

There is also the Blackness Library, which opened in October 1908. The building is in an Edwardian Baroque style and was built in red ashlar sandstone.

Transport links

Dundee’s West End has great links to the city’s main transport hubs.

The city’s rail and bus stations are just a short distance away and Dundee Airport is  located parallel to Perth Road.

Meanwhile, cities including Aberdeen, Glasgow, and Edinburgh are less than a two-hour drive away.

Conversation