All you need to know about Dundee’s West End as university staff and students arrive

Dundee is welcoming thousands of new students this week as freshers gets under way.

Abertay University kicked off things off on Monday, whilst Dundee University will begin to welcome its new recruits this weekend.

Many of the new students will be setting up home in the West End of the city.

But what can you do and see in the West End and where are the best places for a drink and a bite to eat?

The Courier has a run down of all you need to know.

Perth Road

Perth Road is a historic thoroughfare in Dundee that served as the main route to the city of Perth and dates back to at least the 1500s

It is one of the city’s longest streets and connects Dundee’s West End to the City Centre.

It is home to a large number of independent shops and great places to eat and drink.

Owned by locals, some of these businesses have been here for over a century and others are new ventures.

Food and drink

Dundee’s West End is home to a thriving food and drink scene.

One of its most iconic pubs is The Speedwell Bar, more commonly know as ‘Mennies’ after the landlady who owned and ran the property for over half a century.

Built in 1903, it is one of the few Edwardian pubs in Dundee and the only one that has retained its original shopfront and fittings. You can find Mennies on the Perth Road.

Another iconic West End pub is The Phoenix – which recently took home the gong for Outstanding Quality’ at the Scottish Bar & Pub Awards.

The pub has served drinks to successive generations for more than 150 years and legend has it Frank Sinatra was once a customer.

And its distinctive bright red painted exterior makes it one of the most instantly recognisable pubs in the city.

If you are hungry, Mexican restaurant Mas is always a popular choice.

Located at 304 Perth Road, it serves small portions of cheaply priced dishes and a punchy selection of cocktails.

If Italian is more your thing, you can try Piccolo at 210 Perth Road.

Established in 2007, it serves traditional Italian food with a twist. Its produce is locally sourced daily and food is cooked fresh to the table.

Open spaces

There is no shortage of green spaces in the West End, which happens to be home to Dundee’s oldest city park – Magdalen Green.

It has been in use for over 400 years and is home to the iconic bandstand, which was built in 1890.

You can also enjoy the university’s Botanic Garden which has wide range of plants, trees and the tropical and temperate glasshouses

There is also the Mills Observatory, which sits on the the summit on Balgay Hill. This opened in 1935 and was the first purpose built public observatory in the country.

Cultural Quarter

Since the late 1990s, the city council has developed a “cultural quarter” at the boundary between the city centre and the West End.

It is home to the Dundee Rep Theatre – known simply as Dundee Rep – which has hosted a number of famous actors over the years.

This includes David Tennant, Brian Cox, Alan Cumming and Joanna Lumley.

The so-called Cultural Quarter also has Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA), the Whitehall Theatre and a variety of independent galleries and studios.

There is also the Blackness Library, which opened in October 1908. The building is in an Edwardian Baroque style and was built in red ashlar sandstone.

Transport links

Dundee’s West End has great links to the city’s main transport hubs.

The city’s rail and bus stations are just a short distance away and Dundee Airport is located parallel to Perth Road.

Meanwhile, cities including Aberdeen, Glasgow, and Edinburgh are less than a two-hour drive away.