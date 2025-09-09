Dundee homeowners ‘angry and upset’ after council Raac warning delay

Raac homeowners who took out mortgages after Dundee City Council was warned of safety issues with the defective concrete are “angry and upset”.

The Courier revealed last week that the local authority was alerted by Cosla in October 2021 that there were concerns with Raac.

Cosla – the national association representing councils in Scotland – believes all local authorities received the warning letter four years ago instructing them to carry out checks on their estates as a “matter of urgency”.

Angus Council claims it has no record of the letter as it deletes all emails after a year.

Both local authorities conducted Raac investigations on their school estates in 2021 but did not begin inspections on housing until 2023.

The two-year delay in warning homeowners of the risks associated with Raac means people bought houses in that timeframe that later tumbled in value.

In Dundee, one 30-year-old man faces bankruptcy after buying a house in February 2023, only to be told just months later that it contained Raac.

‘A lot of ill-feeling and emotion’

The letter from Cosla, obtained through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request, has instilled further belief in affected residents that they should have been told about Raac sooner.

“Unfortunately Dundee RAAC Campaign Group is not surprised or shocked by this,” said the organisation’s vice-chair Yvette Hoskins.

“For the residents who were able to get mortgages between 2021 and 2023, I would imagine they are extremely angry and upset.

“[There is] a lot of ill-feeling and emotions, asking how is this possible? How was this allowed?”

The campaigners gave short shrift to the the council’s explanation that it only believed the 2021 warning related to public buildings.

Records show that concerns with Raac in housing dates back to the late 1970s in Dundee.

Yvette said: “Government and local authorities have known about Raac and it’s defects for years and years. Decades.

“Dundee City Council and government bodies spend years building and gaining trust.

“It only takes seconds to lose and destroy that trust.

“That trust is broken.

“How are Dundee City Council and government going to rebuild that?

“Why should residents trust them after all the controversy?”

Council defends approach

Dundee City Council admits it received the letter from Cosla in 2021 but has defended its approach.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “When issues with Raac in domestic properties were first reported nationally in mid-2023, the council began a detailed investigation into the situation locally.”

The first of the Scottish Government’s new Raac in Housing Leadership Group was held last Thursday, attended by senior representatives from both Dundee and Angus councils.

As part of our Trapped by Raac campaign, The Courier believes all levels of government, local, Scottish, and UK, must come together to find a solution for homeowners and tenants.