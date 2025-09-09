Dundee homeowners ‘angry and upset’ after council Raac warning delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee homeowners ‘angry and upset’ after council Raac warning delay

Local authorities were notified by Cosla in 2021 of issues with the defective concrete.

By Sean O'Neil
A Dundee mum questions politicians over son's Raac debt. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Raac homeowners who took out mortgages after Dundee City Council was warned of safety issues with the defective concrete are “angry and upset”.

The Courier revealed last week that the local authority was alerted by Cosla in October 2021 that there were concerns with Raac.

Cosla – the national association representing councils in Scotland – believes all local authorities received the warning letter four years ago instructing them to carry out checks on their estates as a “matter of urgency”.

Angus Council claims it has no record of the letter as it deletes all emails after a year.

Both local authorities conducted Raac investigations on their school estates in 2021 but did not begin inspections on housing until 2023.

The two-year delay in warning homeowners of the risks associated with Raac means people bought houses in that timeframe that later tumbled in value.

In Dundee, one 30-year-old man faces bankruptcy after buying a house in February 2023, only to be told just months later that it contained Raac.

‘A lot of ill-feeling and emotion’

The letter from Cosla, obtained through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request, has instilled further belief in affected residents that they should have been told about Raac sooner.

“Unfortunately Dundee RAAC Campaign Group is not surprised or shocked by this,” said the organisation’s vice-chair Yvette Hoskins.

Yvette and Wayne Hoskins of Dundee Raac Campaign Group. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

“For the residents who were able to get mortgages between 2021 and 2023, I would imagine they are extremely angry and upset.

“[There is] a lot of ill-feeling and emotions, asking how is this possible? How was this allowed?”

The campaigners gave short shrift to the the council’s explanation that it only believed the 2021 warning related to public buildings.

Records show that concerns with Raac in housing dates back to the late 1970s in Dundee.

Yvette said: “Government and local authorities have known about Raac and it’s defects for years and years. Decades.

“Dundee City Council and government bodies spend years building and gaining trust.

“It only takes seconds to lose and destroy that trust.

“That trust is broken.

“How are Dundee City Council and government going to rebuild that?

“Why should residents trust them after all the controversy?”

Council defends approach

Dundee City Council admits it received the letter from Cosla in 2021 but has defended its approach.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “When issues with Raac in domestic properties were first reported nationally in mid-2023, the council began a detailed investigation into the situation locally.”

Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn, and housing minister Mairi McAllan at The Courier’s office. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

The first of the Scottish Government’s new Raac in Housing Leadership Group was held last Thursday, attended by senior representatives from both Dundee and Angus councils.

As part of our Trapped by Raac campaign, The Courier believes all levels of government, local, Scottish, and UK, must come together to find a solution for homeowners and tenants.

Conversation