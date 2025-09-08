Police tape off Dundee bakery after early-morning break-in

Police taped off a Dundee bakery following an early-morning break-in on Monday.

Forensics and uniformed officers were seen at Bayne’s on High Street in Lochee.

The front door to the outlet was damaged.

Officers were called to the bakery just before 5am.

Forensics officer at Lochee bakery

A nearby business said they had spotted a forensics officer in a white suit “dusting the door”.

One worker said: “I came into work just after 8am and saw a forensics officer in a white suit.

“There were two or three uniformed officers in the street.

“The forensics person was dusting the door.”

Another local said she was aware items had been scattered inside the takeaway.

She said: “People were telling me there were things on the ground when they looked inside.

“A few people were talking about it this morning.

“A small crowd had gathered and were filming the police activity.”

Staff declined to comment but were turning customers away as a clean-up operation got under way.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a break-in at a premises on High Street around 4.50am on Monday.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”