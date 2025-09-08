Angus farmer, 71, to appeal retirement house refusal for Kellas site

A farmer is to challenge Angus Council’s refusal for permission to build a retirement house near the border with Dundee.

Ally Greenhill farms at Westhall, near Duntrune, as part of a family partnership extending to more than 430 hectares.

But the 71-year-old wants to cut back his hours and retire with wife Lillias to hand over control of the operation to their son, Tom.

Tom currently lives 10 miles away, and a key part of the succession planning is to move to Westhall.

His parents chose a nearby site on the edge of Kellas for their retirement home.

The land beside Corner Cottage sits on the southern edge of the village, offering stunning views to Dundee and Fife.

But Angus Council rejected the bid under delegated powers.

Angus planners say Kellas site breaches council policy

They said the proposed three-bedroom home breaches policy by being outside the Kellas development boundary.

Although it is contiguous with the development boundary, planning officials said the new home would harm the village setting.

The site is close to the cable route for the Seagreen offshore windfarm. It has been out of agricultural use for a number of years.

Officials also raised design concerns.

Planners said the garage and upper floor appeared “suburban and do not reflect the rural character”.

And the council handling report described the reasons given for dismissing other possible sites as “unconvincing”.

One potential location was ruled out because it is adjacent to an approved Angus crematorium.

The £5 million Duntrune facility is at the centre of a long-running planning fight and yet to be built.

An appeal against the refusal decision is to be made to Angus Council’s development management review committee.

It will go before councillors in due course.

The review body recently upheld an appeal in relation to a new house beside a popular Forfar path.

The application was for a corner site beside the Rosie roadie, off Arbroath Road.