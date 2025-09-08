Chance to buy derelict farmhouse near Tayport as ‘rare’ renovation project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home

Chance to buy derelict farmhouse near Tayport as ‘rare’ renovation project

Kirkton Barns is set in over nine acres of land and has a guide price of £375k.

By Neil Henderson
Kirkton Barnes farmhouse in Tayport.
Kirkton Barnes farmhouse in Tayport. Image: Prime Property Auctions

A partially renovated seven-bed Fife farmhouse set among nine acres of land is set to go to auction.

Kirkton Barns farmhouse in Tayport is going under the hammer on Thursday, with a guide price of £375,000.

This traditional stone-built farmhouse has already benefited from partial internal restoration with re-plastering, plumbing and rewiring.

In addition, a large modern fitted kitchen has also been fitted, while plumbing work to en-suite bathrooms has also been installed.

Kirkton Barnes farmhouse is up for auction.
Kirkton Barnes farmhouse is up for auction. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The Tayport farmhouse is set in over nine acres of land.
The Tayport farmhouse is set in over nine acres of land. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The partially renovated living room.
Partially renovated living room.Prime Property Auctions
Fitted kitchen has been added.
A fitted kitchen has been added. Image: Prime Property Auctions
Another view of the large kitchen and dining area.
A large kitchen and dining area. Image: Prime Property Auctions
Kirkton Barns farmhouse has benefited form partial restoration.
Kirkton Barns farmhouse has benefited from partial restoration. Image: Prime Property Auctions

Set over two storeys, the property offers generously sized rooms throughout with seven potential bedrooms and three bathrooms on the upper floor.

The rear of the house opens out onto a large terrace with expansive views of the Fife countryside.

Kirkton Barns auction offers ‘exceptional’ opportunities for potential buyers

A flight of stone steps lead down to a second large-scale patio, which is perfect for relaxation or al-fresco dining.

Kirkton Barns is set in a total of 9.6 acres of land with two fields by the house.

The larger paddock to the front of the house is permanent pasture and extends to around 7.5 acres.

Another of the partially restored rooms at Kirkton Barns farmhouse in Tayport.
Another of the partially restored rooms at Kirkton Barns farmhouse in Tayport. Image: Prime Property Auctions
One of the bedrooms with en-suite shower room.
One of the bedrooms with an en-suite shower room. Image: Prime Property Auctions
One of the three bathrooms.
One of the three bathrooms. Image: Prime Property Auctions
A partially finished bathroom.
A partially finished bathroom. Image: Property Auctions Date; Unknown
Kirkton Barns farmhouse comes with a large patio area and terrace.
Kirkton Barns farmhouse comes with a large patio area and terrace. Image: Prime Property Auctions
A 7.5 acre paddock is included in the sale of Kirkton Barns.
A 7.5-acre paddock is included in the sale of Kirkton Barns. Image: Prime Property Auctions

Auctioneers Prime Property Auctions said Kirkton Barns offers an “exceptional opportunity for potential buyers looking for value and investment potential”.

It added that the traditional farmhouse offered several options, including holiday rental, bed and breakfast and large family home, that would tempt potential buyers.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a property in turn-key condition, a ‘unique’ home is on the market in Charlestown, Fife.

This four-bedroom 1970s home is described as a “spacious, architect-designed house” and even has a tennis court.

Conversation