Chance to buy derelict farmhouse near Tayport as ‘rare’ renovation project

A partially renovated seven-bed Fife farmhouse set among nine acres of land is set to go to auction.

Kirkton Barns farmhouse in Tayport is going under the hammer on Thursday, with a guide price of £375,000.

This traditional stone-built farmhouse has already benefited from partial internal restoration with re-plastering, plumbing and rewiring.

In addition, a large modern fitted kitchen has also been fitted, while plumbing work to en-suite bathrooms has also been installed.

Set over two storeys, the property offers generously sized rooms throughout with seven potential bedrooms and three bathrooms on the upper floor.

The rear of the house opens out onto a large terrace with expansive views of the Fife countryside.

Kirkton Barns auction offers ‘exceptional’ opportunities for potential buyers

A flight of stone steps lead down to a second large-scale patio, which is perfect for relaxation or al-fresco dining.

Kirkton Barns is set in a total of 9.6 acres of land with two fields by the house.

The larger paddock to the front of the house is permanent pasture and extends to around 7.5 acres.

Auctioneers Prime Property Auctions said Kirkton Barns offers an “exceptional opportunity for potential buyers looking for value and investment potential”.

It added that the traditional farmhouse offered several options, including holiday rental, bed and breakfast and large family home, that would tempt potential buyers.

