Major search for person in water near Kincardine Bridge

A major search was launched for a person in the water in the River Forth, near the Kincardine Bridge.

A coastguard helicopter was called to the scene on Monday afternoon, along with police, firefighters and the RNLI.

The Clackmannanshire Bridge, which runs alongside the Kincardine Bridge, was closed for nearly three hours and reopened at around 3.15pm.

A spokesperson for the coastguard confirmed it had received a report of a “person in the water” and that a helicopter and lifeboat had been searching the water west of the Clackmannanshire Bridge.

The helicopter was twice called to assist in the search.

Several rescue teams – including a fire water rescue unit – also attended.

Courier reporter Neil Henderson was at the scene near the Kincardine Bridge, where emergency crews were stationed in a remote area close to the Fife Coastal Path.

He said: “The A876 Clackmannanshire Bridge has been closed off to all traffic with the bridge blocked at both ends.

“Seven emergency vehicles, including ambulance, police and one fire engine are parked on the bridge close to the centre where it crosses the Firth of Forth.

“Two Scottish Fire and Rescue Service boat teams and an ambulance are also stationed at a jetty on the Fife shoreline close to Kincardine bridge.”

A Police Scotland statement said: “The Clackmannanshire Bridge has now reopened.

“It was closed for three hours to allow emergency services access.

“Motorists are thanked for their patience.”

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “HM Coastguard responded to an incident at Clackmannanshire Bridge, reported at about 12.05pm on September 8.

“An HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter was sent, as well as Coastguard Rescue Teams from Leven, Fisherrow and Greenock.

“The RNLI’s inshore lifeboat from South Queensferry attended.

“Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were alerted.

“HM Coastguard stood down its response at about 3.45pm, pending any new information.”

