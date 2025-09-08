Major search for person in water near Kincardine Bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Major search for person in water near Kincardine Bridge

A coastguard helicopter was involved in the search on the River Forth.

By Finn Nixon, Neil Henderson & Ellidh Aitken
Emergency services near the Kincardine Bridge. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Emergency services near the Kincardine Bridge. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A major search was launched for a person in the water in the River Forth, near the Kincardine Bridge.

A coastguard helicopter was called to the scene on Monday afternoon, along with police, firefighters and the RNLI.

The Clackmannanshire Bridge, which runs alongside the Kincardine Bridge, was closed for nearly three hours and reopened at around 3.15pm.

A spokesperson for the coastguard confirmed it had received a report of a “person in the water” and that a helicopter and lifeboat had been searching the water west of the Clackmannanshire Bridge.

Emergency crews searching for ‘person in water’ near Kincardine Bridge

The helicopter was twice called to assist in the search.

Several rescue teams – including a fire water rescue unit – also attended.

Courier reporter Neil Henderson was at the scene near the Kincardine Bridge, where emergency crews were stationed in a remote area close to the Fife Coastal Path.

Boat crews on the River Forth. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Rescue teams have been searching near the Kincardine Bridge. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

He said: “The A876 Clackmannanshire Bridge has been closed off to all traffic with the bridge blocked at both ends.

“Seven emergency vehicles, including ambulance, police and one fire engine are parked on the bridge close to the centre where it crosses the Firth of Forth.

“Two Scottish Fire and Rescue Service boat teams and an ambulance are also stationed at a jetty on the Fife shoreline close to Kincardine bridge.”

An ambulance special response unit has been called to the incident. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Emergency services neae the Kincardine Bridge. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland statement said: “The Clackmannanshire Bridge has now reopened.

“It was closed for three hours to allow emergency services access.

“Motorists are thanked for their patience.”

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “HM Coastguard responded to an incident at Clackmannanshire Bridge, reported at about 12.05pm on September 8.

“An HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter was sent, as well as Coastguard Rescue Teams from Leven, Fisherrow and Greenock.

“The RNLI’s inshore lifeboat from South Queensferry attended.

“Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were alerted.

“HM Coastguard stood down its response at about 3.45pm, pending any new information.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from News

The assault and robbery happened on Hilltown Terrace in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Woman, 38, charged after man injured in Dundee assault and robbery
The M90 was shut at Glenfarg due to a 'police incident'. Image: Google Street View
M90 closed between Perth and Kinross due to 'police incident'
Fife dad, Barry Pae, has received a six-figure payout for his injuries.
'Six-figure' payout for dad who lost his fingers in Dunfermline recycling accident
Andrew David Kenneth Young, originally from Auchterarder, was killed in the Lisbon funicular derailment. Image: North Wales Police
Auchterarder dad dies in Lisbon funicular crash as family pay tribute
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Machete 'murder bid' and shoplifting 'addiction'
Coray Tierney
Case of Dundee man accused of hacking FBI and major banks is thrown out
The A9 southbound has been shut near Perth's Broxden Roundabout
Car fire shuts A9 in Perth near Broxden Roundabout
Angus Council has warned against leaving alcohol at gravestones. Image: Angus Council
Warning after kids drank alcohol left on Angus gravestones
3
Travellers have settled in McDiarmid Park.
Travellers move into car park outside St Johnstone's McDiarmid Park in Perth
8
James McAvoy shooting scenes for California Schemin'
California Schemin': What we know about James McAvoy's Dundee hip-hop movie

Conversation