Bid to save historic Glenrothes house from wrecking ball after devastating fire

Historic Environment Scotland has launched a bid to halt the demolition of a fire-hit former mill owner’s house in Glenrothes.

The public body has lodged a formal objection to a planning application to bring down the badly damaged building.

Built in 1845, the C-listed Rothes House sat at the entrance to Tullis Russell Papermill until it closed in 2011.

However, engineers say it is now in a dangerous condition as a result of the May 7 blaze.

Damage includes a collapsed roof, unstable chimneys and broken stonework due to the heat.

The building also suffered water damage throughout.

The engineer’s report was carried out on behalf of applicants Glenrothes Developments Ltd in the days after the fire.

It concludes the structural elements are unsalvageable and beyond economic repair.

However, Historic Environment Scotland (HES) disputes the findings and says Rothes House is of special historic interest.

‘Rothes House remains of special interest’

The public body’s role includes protecting Scotland’s listed buildings for future generations.

It says Rothes House in Glenrothes is a good example of a 19th century mill owner’s residence.

“It is our view the building remains of special interest,” it adds.

HES says there is not enough information to demonstrate all reasonable efforts have been made to retain it.

The objection states damage to chimneys was visible in photos taken in 2018 and was not, therefore, a result of the fire.

And it continues: “The fire damage report does not provide an adequate level of detail on the structural condition of the building to justify its wholesale demolition.

“Similarly, there is no evidence the building is incapable of meaningful repair.”

Bid to record historic house for national record

HES says the building should be marketed “for a reasonable period of time” to prove it is not economically viable.

If Fife Council is minded to approve the application, officers must notify Scottish Ministers due to Rothes House’s listed status.

And HES has also requested three months to record the Glenrothes building for the National Record of the Historic Environment.

“Demolition must not start within that time,” it says.