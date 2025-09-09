Bid to save historic Glenrothes house from wrecking ball after devastating fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bid to save historic Glenrothes house from wrecking ball after devastating fire

Historic Environment Scotland has objected to an application to demolish the C-listed Rothes House at the entrance to the former Tullis Russell papermill.

By Claire Warrender
Rothes House Glenrothes
Rothes House was badly damaged by fire in May. Image: Fife planning portal

Historic Environment Scotland has launched a bid to halt the demolition of a fire-hit former mill owner’s house in Glenrothes.

The public body has lodged a formal objection to a planning application to bring down the badly damaged building.

Built in 1845, the C-listed Rothes House sat at the entrance to Tullis Russell Papermill until it closed in 2011.

However, engineers say it is now in a dangerous condition as a result of the May 7 blaze.

Fire damage to the roof of Rothes House, Glenrothes
Fire damage to the roof of Rothes House, Glenrothes. Image: Fife Planning Portal.

Damage includes a collapsed roof, unstable chimneys and broken stonework due to the heat.

The building also suffered water damage throughout.

The engineer’s report was carried out on behalf of applicants Glenrothes Developments Ltd in the days after the fire.

It concludes the structural elements are unsalvageable and beyond economic repair.

However, Historic Environment Scotland (HES) disputes the findings and says Rothes House is of special historic interest.

‘Rothes House remains of special interest’

The public body’s role includes protecting Scotland’s listed buildings for future generations.

It says Rothes House in Glenrothes is a good example of a 19th century mill owner’s residence.

“It is our view the building remains of special interest,” it adds.

HES says there is not enough information to demonstrate all reasonable efforts have been made to retain it.

Fire damage to the roof of Rothes House, Glenrothes
The roof of Rothes House was destroyed in the Glenrothes fire. Image: Fife planning portal
A close-up of collapsed floor joists at Rothes House, Glenrothes
Collapsed floor joists. Image: Fife planning portal

The objection states damage to chimneys was visible in photos taken in 2018 and was not, therefore, a result of the fire.

And it continues: “The fire damage report does not provide an adequate level of detail on the structural condition of the building to justify its wholesale demolition.

“Similarly, there is no evidence the building is incapable of meaningful repair.”

Bid to record historic house for national record

HES says the building should be marketed “for a reasonable period of time” to prove it is not economically viable.

If Fife Council is minded to approve the application, officers must notify Scottish Ministers due to Rothes House’s listed status.

And HES has also requested three months to record the Glenrothes building for the National Record of the Historic Environment.

“Demolition must not start within that time,” it says.

Conversation