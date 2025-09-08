Travellers move into car park outside St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Park in Perth

Travellers have moved into the car park outside McDiarmid Park in Perth.

A group is understood to have set up within the grounds next to St Johnstone’s football stadium in Crieff Road.

Several caravans arrived over the weekend and remain parked at the site.

St Johnstone Football Club, which owns the land, confirmed it is in contact with the council regarding the matter but said it would not be providing further comment at this stage.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said they were aware of the “unauthorised encampment.”

There are two permanent locations for the traveller community in Perth and Kinross.

These are at Double Dykes in Perth and Bobbin Mill near Pitlochry.

A statement on Perth and Kinross Council’s website reads: “There are currently no recognised transient or stopping sites for temporary encampments within Perth and Kinross.

“However, this provision remains under review and currently any visiting temporary encampments are provided with advice and assistance with local knowledge of facilities and services regarding health, education, and welfare requirements and the provision of toilets, sanitation and waste management services.”

It comes after groups of travellers settled into Dundee parks this summer, with the council taking legal action against one in May.