Former Angus health centre at auction for £125k after approval for four-bedroom house

A former Angus health centre is going under the hammer after permission was granted to turn it into a family home.

NHS Tayside closed Friockheim Health Centre in 2022.

The highly-ranked Westgate practice looked after around 3,500 patients.

They rated it the top surgery in Tayside shortly before the axe fell.

But health chiefs struggled to meet a shortage of GPs.

The centre was eventually put on the market in 2024.

Last month, an Arbroath developer secured permission to demolish part of the building and create a four-bedroom home.

Former health centre on offer this week

The premises are now going under the hammer with a guide price of £125,000.

It is listed in a Future Property Auctions sale with a deadline for offers of noon on Friday.

The auction listing describes the property as a “prime development opportunity.”

It highlights the recently-approved planning permission for the residential conversion.

Potential buyers can view the centre on Thursday from 3pm until 5pm.

A sandstone cottage originally stood on the site until the 1970s.

But it was demolished to make way for the health centre, which was extended further in 1996.

The recently approved plans allow for the removal of a flat roof and a single-storey extension to the west.

It will create a large open plan kitchen/dining family room leading onto the large south-westerly facing garden.

Meanwhile, a 71-year-old Angus farmer plans to appeal refusal of his plan for a retirement house near the border with Dundee.

Ally Greenhill wants to move to the edge of nearby Kellas to allow his son to take over the running of Westhall Farm at Duntrune.

But council planning officials said the planned site breached policy by being outside the Kellas development boundary.