Former Angus health centre at auction for £125k after approval for four-bedroom house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Former Angus health centre at auction for £125k after approval for four-bedroom house

Angus Council recently granted planning permission for Friockheim Health Centre to be converted into a family home.

By Graham Brown
The former Friockheim Health Centre will go under the hammer this week. Image: Future Property Auctions
The former Friockheim Health Centre will go under the hammer this week. Image: Future Property Auctions

A former Angus health centre is going under the hammer after permission was granted to turn it into a family home.

NHS Tayside closed Friockheim Health Centre in 2022.

The highly-ranked Westgate practice looked after around 3,500 patients.

They rated it the top surgery in Tayside shortly before the axe fell.

But health chiefs struggled to meet a shortage of GPs.

Friockheim health centre closed in 2022.
Friockheim Health Centre was closed by NHS Tayside in 2022. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

The centre was eventually put on the market in 2024.

Last month, an Arbroath developer secured permission to demolish part of the building and create a four-bedroom home.

Former health centre on offer this week

The premises are now going under the hammer with a guide price of £125,000.

It is listed in a Future Property Auctions sale with a deadline for offers of noon on Friday.

The auction listing describes the property as a “prime development opportunity.”

It highlights the recently-approved planning permission for the residential conversion.

Design for new house on site of Friockheim health centre.
The approved house design for Friockheim Health Centre. Image: Building Design Services
Friockhiem health centre interior.
An interior view of the former village health centre. Image: Future Property Auctions

Potential buyers can view the centre on Thursday from 3pm until 5pm.

A sandstone cottage originally stood on the site until the 1970s.

But it was demolished to make way for the health centre, which was extended further in 1996.

The recently approved plans allow for the removal of a flat roof and a single-storey extension  to the west.

It will create a large open plan kitchen/dining family room leading onto the large south-westerly facing garden.

Meanwhile, a 71-year-old Angus farmer plans to appeal refusal of his plan for a retirement house near the border with Dundee.

Ally Greenhill wants to move to the edge of nearby Kellas to allow his son to take over the running of Westhall Farm at Duntrune.

But council planning officials said the planned site breached policy by being outside the Kellas development boundary.

More from News

Perth Road has been closed after a lamppost was hit in a crash. Image: Lee Anderson
Dundee's Perth Road blocked by fallen lamppost after crash
Broughty Ferry flood defences.
Broughty Ferry floodgates closed over high tide fears
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — 'I'm 100% guilty'
A property on Kerrington Crescent in Broughty Ferry was the most viewed home on the TSPC website in August. Image: TSPC
Victorian four-bedroom Broughty Ferry villa is TSPC's most viewed August property
Gary Moran
Police worker who tipped off drug-dealer in Dundee is jailed
Firefighters were called to the fire near Meigle on Tuesday. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
Perthshire road closed as firefighters tackle blaze in field near Meigle
Tele Food Review, Rona story, CR0010532 . Jessie's Kitchen food review for Tele. Pic shows; General view of interior and exterior of Jessie's Kitchen in Broughty Ferry. Thursday, 20th June, 2019. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Dundee developer wins controversial bid to transform Jessie’s Kitchen into luxury holiday apartments
9
Ms Lee says her staff were blocked in by maintenance vehicles. Image: Maura Lee
Callander business owner says unexpected car park closure caused 'big financial loss'
A total of 90 sheep were taken from a Blackford farm. Image: Google Street View
Hunt after 90 sheep worth £20k stolen from Perthshire farm
The camper van was destroyed in the fire on a Kirkcaldy street.
Campervan destroyed in deliberate fire on Kirkcaldy street

Conversation