Warning after kids drank alcohol left on Angus gravestones

Angus Council has warned against leaving alcohol at gravestones after children removed bottles and drank the contents.

The local authority says bottles and cans have been taken from graves on several occasions in recent weeks.

A post on social media said the incidents happened at the weekend, when there are no staff working at cemeteries.

It has not been revealed which sites in Angus have been affected.

The statement said: “We all like to remember and pay tribute to our loved ones who have passed, in different ways.

‘Do not leave alcoholic drinks where youngsters can access them’

“However, we have to remind visitors to our cemeteries that you cannot leave cans or bottles of alcoholic drinks on gravestones.

“In the past few weeks, we have had incidents where children have removed the bottles and have drunk the contents.

“Our staff will regularly remove alcoholic drinks and store them for collection again, however, we have no staff working over a weekend, when these incidents occurred.

“Please remember your loved ones and visit their graves by all means, but please do not leave alcoholic drinks where youngsters can get access to them.”

In May, councillors approved plans to introduce rules to keep dogs on leads in cemeteries in Angus.