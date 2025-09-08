Car fire shuts A9 in Perth near Broxden Roundabout

The A9 was shut in Perth near the Broxden Roundabout after a car caught fire.

The southbound carriageway was closed between the A85 and the Broxden Roundabout just after 3pm on Monday afternoon.

The road reopened just before 5pm, according to Traffic Scotland.

Drivers experienced delays of up to 23 minutes in the area.

A9 shut due to car fire

A SFRS spokesperson said: “Two appliances were in attendance at a car fire on the A9.

“We received the call at 2.45pm on Monday, and sent appliances from Perth and Auchterarder.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.