Auchterarder dad dies in Lisbon funicular crash as family pay tribute

An Auchterarder-born dad has been named as one of those killed in the Lisbon funicular crash.

Andrew David Kenneth Young, 82, was among 16 people who died in the crash in Portugal’s capital last week.

The Gloria funicular derailed on Wednesday after a cable on the route snapped.

The 82-year-old dad, known as Dave, was raised in Auchterarder and moved to Holyhead in Anglesey, Wales, in 1980.

In a statement released by North Wales Police, his family described him as a “lifelong transport enthusiast” who enjoyed visiting heritage railway sites.

Lisbon’s funicular railways are a popular tourist attraction and are known for their iconic yellow carriages.

The family statement said: “Andrew David Kenneth Young was known to most as Dave.

“He was raised in Auchterarder, Perthshire.

“He moved to Holyhead in 1980 where he had a long career as a customs officer.

“A lifelong transport enthusiast, in retirement he enjoyed visiting heritage railways and tramways around the world.

“It is a comfort to his sons, their mother, and his brothers that his final moments were in pursuit of the hobby which gave him so much happiness.”

The Gloria funicular features two separate yellow carriages which travel between Restauradores Square in central Lisbon and the Bairro Alto area.

The derailment resulted in one of the carriages crashing into a building at a bend in a road.

A total of 16 people died, including two other British nationals, when the popular tourist attraction derailed in the centre of the Portuguese city on Wednesday night.

A further 21 people were injured, including five seriously.