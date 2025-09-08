‘Six-figure’ payout for dad who lost his fingers in Dunfermline recycling accident

A Fife dad who lost his fingers in an industrial accident at a recycling firm has been awarded a six-figure payout for his injuries.

Barry Pae was left permanently disabled when the fingers on his left hand were amputated while working for WM Russell & Sons in Dunfermline.

The incident happened in April 2021.

He was told to change the blades on a copper granulator machine which strips the plastic coating from electrical wires.

While carrying out the replacement, the machine activated without warning with the saw severing three fingers on his left hand immediately.

Fife dad lost his fingers in an industrial accident in 2021

He was rushed by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, but despite the best efforts of surgeons his fingers could not be saved.

In May 2024, Dunfermline based waste management firm was fined £24,000, reduced from £35,000 for admitting health and safety failing which led to Barry’s injuries.

Now, four years on from his horrendous ordeal, the Fifer has been awarded a six-figure sum in compensation.

Commenting on the payout, Mr Pae said the sum will finally help him to rebuild his life and close a “difficult and devastating” ordeal.

Barry said: “It’s a relief to bring this difficult and devastating chapter of my life to an end.

“Not only has this injury ended a career I loved, but it has left me in severe and constant pain.

“I’ve been unable to work since the accident, and we’ve only had my partner’s wage to support our family but with everything costing so much it’s been a struggle at times.

“This settlement has now secured our financial future, and as a family we’re able to rebuild our lives.

“We can now make the adaptations to our home which will help me with everyday tasks I’ve been unable to do for the last four and a half years.”

Carla Clarke, Barry’s partner added: “Since the accident Barry’s had to rely on our support for basic things – he’s not been able to make a sandwich or get things safely out the oven.

“That loss of independence has had a huge impact on him.

“We’re hoping to use this settlement to make essential upgrades to our home that will not only support Barry’s disability but will give him back his independence.”

Six-figure compensation pay out

The accident and subsequent multiple operations didn’t just leave physical scars, but it also impacted the father of three’s mental health.

Barry said: “It was Carla who encouraged me to go to Andy’s Man Club in Dunfermline she could tell I was slipping into a depression since the accident.

“I had always been surrounded by a good group of men while working as a labourer, but the accident took that support network away from me.

“Andy’s Man Club have been brilliant at building my confidence showing me acceptance and helping me get back out there.”

Innes Laing, Partner at Digby Brown Solicitors in Kirkcaldy said”: “This has to be among the worst workplace accidents I have seen during my career.

“The level of negligence by WM Russell &Son’s was truly shocking, what happened to Barry Pae was completely avoidable.

“Not only has this cost him the use of his hand but it has ended his livelihood and caused immeasurable distress to his family.

“We are delighted to have secured a six-figured settlement which will allow Barry to focus on his recovery and look to the future with the financial security he deserves.”

“