‘Six-figure’ payout for dad who lost his fingers in Dunfermline recycling accident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

‘Six-figure’ payout for dad who lost his fingers in Dunfermline recycling accident

Barry Pae was left permanently disabled after the horror incident in 2021.

By Neil Henderson
Fife dad, Barry Pae, has received a six-figure payout for his injuries.
Fife dad, Barry Pae, has received a six-figure payout for his injuries. Image: Digby Brown

A Fife dad who lost his fingers in an industrial accident at a recycling firm has been awarded a six-figure payout for his injuries.

Barry Pae was left permanently disabled when the fingers on his left hand were amputated while working for WM Russell & Sons in Dunfermline.

The incident happened in April 2021.

He was told to change the blades on a copper granulator machine which strips the plastic coating from electrical wires.

Barry Pae's scars following the accident.
Barry Pae’s scars following the accident. Image: Digby Brown

While carrying out the replacement, the machine activated without warning with the saw severing three fingers on his left hand immediately.

Fife dad lost his fingers in an industrial accident in 2021

He was rushed by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, but despite the best efforts of surgeons his fingers could not be saved.

In May 2024, Dunfermline based waste management firm was fined £24,000, reduced from £35,000 for admitting health and safety failing which led to Barry’s injuries.

Now, four years on from his horrendous ordeal, the Fifer has been awarded a six-figure sum in compensation.

Commenting on the payout, Mr Pae said the sum will finally help him to rebuild his life and close a “difficult and devastating” ordeal.

Barry said: “It’s a relief to bring this difficult and devastating chapter of my life to an end.

“Not only has this injury ended a career I loved, but it has left me in severe and constant pain.

“I’ve been unable to work since the accident, and we’ve only had my partner’s wage to support our family but with everything costing so much it’s been a struggle at times.

“This settlement has now secured our financial future, and as a family we’re able to rebuild our lives.

“We can now make the adaptations to our home which will help me with everyday tasks I’ve been unable to do for the last four and a half years.”

Fife dad, Barry Pae.
Fife dad of three, Barry Pae. Image: Digby Brown

Carla Clarke, Barry’s partner added: “Since the accident Barry’s had to rely on our support for basic things – he’s not been able to make a sandwich or get things safely out the oven.

“That loss of independence has had a huge impact on him.

“We’re hoping to use this settlement to make essential upgrades to our home that will not only support Barry’s disability but will give him back his independence.”

Six-figure compensation pay out

The accident and subsequent multiple operations didn’t just leave physical scars, but it also impacted the father of three’s mental health.

Barry said: “It was Carla who encouraged me to go to Andy’s Man Club in Dunfermline she could tell I was slipping into a depression since the accident.

“I had always been surrounded by a good group of men while working as a labourer, but the accident took that support network away from me.

“Andy’s Man Club have been brilliant at building my confidence showing me acceptance and helping me get back out there.”

The incident happened in April 2021 at WM Russell& Sons waste management plant in Dunfermline.
The incident happened in April 2021 at WM Russell& Sons waste management plant in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View

Innes Laing, Partner at Digby Brown Solicitors in Kirkcaldy said”: “This has to be among the worst workplace accidents I have seen during my career.

“The level of negligence by WM Russell &Son’s was truly shocking, what happened to Barry Pae was completely avoidable.

“Not only has this cost him the use of his hand but it has ended his livelihood and caused immeasurable distress to his family.

“We are delighted to have secured a six-figured settlement which will allow Barry to focus on his recovery and look to the future with the financial security he deserves.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More from News

The assault and robbery happened on Hilltown Terrace in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Woman, 38, charged after man injured in Dundee assault and robbery
The M90 was shut at Glenfarg due to a 'police incident'. Image: Google Street View
M90 closed between Perth and Kinross due to 'police incident'
Andrew David Kenneth Young, originally from Auchterarder, was killed in the Lisbon funicular derailment. Image: North Wales Police
Auchterarder dad dies in Lisbon funicular crash as family pay tribute
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Machete 'murder bid' and shoplifting 'addiction'
Coray Tierney
Case of Dundee man accused of hacking FBI and major banks is thrown out
The A9 southbound has been shut near Perth's Broxden Roundabout
Car fire shuts A9 in Perth near Broxden Roundabout
Angus Council has warned against leaving alcohol at gravestones. Image: Angus Council
Warning after kids drank alcohol left on Angus gravestones
3
Travellers have settled in McDiarmid Park.
Travellers move into car park outside St Johnstone's McDiarmid Park in Perth
8
James McAvoy shooting scenes for California Schemin'
California Schemin': What we know about James McAvoy's Dundee hip-hop movie
Some of Stirling's main shopping streets have more vacant units than others. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
How many Stirling city centre shop units are sitting empty?

Conversation