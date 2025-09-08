M90 closed between Perth and Kinross due to ‘police incident’

The M90 was closed between Perth and Kinross due to a “police incident”.

The southbound carriageway was shut at Glenfarg for around 20 minutes on Monday evening.

The road has since reopened.

The nature of the incident is not known.

Traffic Scotland posted on X: “The M90 at Glenfarg is currently closed southbound due to a police incident.

“Road users are advised to use alternative routes and expect delays at this point.

“Updates to follow.”

A later update said: “The M90 at Glenfarg has now reopened in all directions.

“The road was closed temporarily due to a police incident no further delays are expected for your travel.”