Gallery: Fife Fest 2025 rocked Silverburn Park with Scottish stars Nathan Evans and Cammy Barnes

Thousands came together for Fife Fest over the weekend at Silverburn Park in Leven.

Two main tents welcomed music fans from across Fife and beyond for a weekend packed with live performances, great food, and activities for all ages.

On Saturday, top tribute bands like Definitely Oasis, Sam ofFender, Paolo Martini, and many more had the crowd singing and dancing.

On Sunday, the spotlight shifted to Scottish stars, with Nathan Evans and The Saint PHNX Band delivering unforgettable performances, while Fife’s own Cammy Barnes returned to delight local fans.

Photographer David Wardle went along to capture the event.