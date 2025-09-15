Gallery: Fife Fest 2025 rocked Silverburn Park with Scottish stars Nathan Evans and Cammy Barnes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Fife Fest 2025 rocked Silverburn Park with Scottish stars Nathan Evans and Cammy Barnes

Fife Fest 2025 at Silverburn Park with top tribute bands and Scottish stars Nathan Evans and Cammy Barnes.

By Katherine Ferries & Heather Fowlie

Thousands came together for Fife Fest over the weekend at Silverburn Park in Leven.

Two main tents welcomed music fans from across Fife and beyond for a weekend packed with live performances, great food, and activities for all ages.

On Saturday, top tribute bands like Definitely Oasis, Sam ofFender, Paolo Martini, and many more had the crowd singing and dancing.

On Sunday, the spotlight shifted to Scottish stars, with Nathan Evans and The Saint PHNX Band delivering unforgettable performances, while Fife’s own Cammy Barnes returned to delight local fans.

Photographer David Wardle went along to capture the event.

Fife Fest 2025.
Fife Fest 2025.
Fife Fest 2025.
Fife Fest 2025.
Fife Fest 2025.
Fife Fest 2025.
Fife Fest 2025.
Fife Fest 2025.
Fife Fest 2025.
Fife Fest 2025.
Fife Fest 2025.
Fife Fest 2025.
Fife Fest 2025.
Fife Fest 2025.
Fife Fest 2025.
Fife Fest 2025.
Fife Fest 2025.
Fife Fest 2025.
Fife Fest 2025.
Fife Fest 2025.
Fife Fest 2025.
Fife Fest 2025.
Fife Fest 2025.
