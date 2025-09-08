Woman, 38, charged after man injured in Dundee assault and robbery

A woman has been charged after an assault and robbery in Dundee.

A 58-year-old man was injured in the incident in Hilltown in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police say he did not require hospital treatment.

Officers were called to a report of a robbery and assault on Hilltown Terrace at around 2.20am on Monday.

A 38-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection.

She is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.