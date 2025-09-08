News Woman, 38, charged after man injured in Dundee assault and robbery Police were called to Hilltown Terrace in the early hours of Monday morning. By Ellidh Aitken September 8 2025, 7:38pm September 8 2025, 7:38pm Share Woman, 38, charged after man injured in Dundee assault and robbery Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5327703/woman-charged-dundee-assault-robbery/ Copy Link The assault and robbery happened on Hilltown Terrace in Dundee. Image: Google Street View A woman has been charged after an assault and robbery in Dundee. A 58-year-old man was injured in the incident in Hilltown in the early hours of Monday morning. Police say he did not require hospital treatment. Officers were called to a report of a robbery and assault on Hilltown Terrace at around 2.20am on Monday. A 38-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection. She is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.