Two pregnant buffalo die in ‘tragic incident’ at Fife farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Two pregnant buffalo die in ‘tragic incident’ at Fife farm

Firefighters spent four hours trying to rescue the animals after they became stuck in a bog at The Buffalo Farm near Kirkcaldy.

By Ellidh Aitken
Firefighters worked for over four hours to rescue the buffalo from the bog. Image: The Buffalo Farm/Facebook
Firefighters worked for over four hours to rescue the buffalo from the bog. Image: The Buffalo Farm/Facebook

Two buffalo have died after becoming stuck in mud at a farm near Kirkcaldy.

Firefighters worked for more than four hours to pull several buffalo from a bog in a field at The Buffalo Farm in a major rescue operation on Monday afternoon.

Owner Steve Mitchell says the two buffalo, which were both pregnant, died before they could be reached in what the farm called a “tragic incident”.

However, firefighters were able to save four animals.

Steve told The Courier: “Some of the buffalo got themselves into an area that would normally be wet enough for them to move about in.

“But it was too muddy and they didn’t have the power to get out.

“They had been in there for a couple of days.

“We thought they were in swimming, which they often do.

Two men with ropes look at two buffalo trapped up to their chests in mud
Steve Mitchell, owner of The Buffalo Farm, with two of the buffalo that were stuck. Image: The Buffalo Farm/Facebook

“Unfortunately, two had died and we realised they were stuck.

“They were both pregnant, so it is brutal.

“We are going to have to sell a lot of mozzarella to get that back.

“We are just so used to seeing them in the bogs.

“I can see how it happened.

“They are a group of animals that don’t usually need too much attention paid to them.

“Fortunately, with the support of the fire service, we were able to get four of them out safely.

“We have got to look at the positives that we got some out.”

Buffalo deaths ‘could have been avoided’

The Buffalo Farm is based at Boglily Farm Steading and has described itself as Scotland’s largest buffalo farm and butchery.

In March last year, the company appointed administrators following the launch of a “founders” membership scheme in December 2022.

Steve said the herd was doing well despite recent financial issues at the farm, but conceded Monday’s incident “could have been avoided”.

He added: “We have managed to carry on through our difficulties and the herd is now in the position we want it to be in.”

“It could have been worse, but it could have been avoided.

“It is a field we have them in a lot, but we will be fencing that area off if it is not safe for them.

Farmer Steve Mitchell smiles as he stands in front of a herd of buffalo
Steve Mitchell with his herd of buffalo. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

“The herd have had a fantastic summer, they have performed really well.

“As a farmer, you have to be quite resilient and not dwell on it.

“We wanted to go public about this because we speak a lot about mental health and sharing and communicating.

“A lot of farmers have to deal with these situations with a very small team.

“It is very easy to let it take a toll.

“The support we have had recently has been fantastic.

“We have a long way to go and a lot to do to rebuild our reputation, but we are giving it everything we have got.”

Firefighters use straps to rescue buffalo

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We got the call at 12.25pm to reports of buffalo stuck on a farm near Kirkcaldy.

“We used animal rescue straps and mud slopes to rescue buffalo that were trapped.

“The last appliance left the scene at 4.38pm.

“We sent appliances from Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes, Perth, Dunfermline and Sighthill for the heavy rescue unit.”

More from News

Perth Road has been closed after a lamppost was hit in a crash. Image: Lee Anderson
Dundee's Perth Road blocked by fallen lamppost after crash
Broughty Ferry flood defences.
Broughty Ferry floodgates closed over high tide fears
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — 'I'm 100% guilty'
A property on Kerrington Crescent in Broughty Ferry was the most viewed home on the TSPC website in August. Image: TSPC
Victorian four-bedroom Broughty Ferry villa is TSPC's most viewed August property
Gary Moran
Police worker who tipped off drug-dealer in Dundee is jailed
Firefighters were called to the fire near Meigle on Tuesday. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
Perthshire road closed as firefighters tackle blaze in field near Meigle
Tele Food Review, Rona story, CR0010532 . Jessie's Kitchen food review for Tele. Pic shows; General view of interior and exterior of Jessie's Kitchen in Broughty Ferry. Thursday, 20th June, 2019. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Dundee developer wins controversial bid to transform Jessie’s Kitchen into luxury holiday apartments
9
Ms Lee says her staff were blocked in by maintenance vehicles. Image: Maura Lee
Callander business owner says unexpected car park closure caused 'big financial loss'
A total of 90 sheep were taken from a Blackford farm. Image: Google Street View
Hunt after 90 sheep worth £20k stolen from Perthshire farm
The camper van was destroyed in the fire on a Kirkcaldy street.
Campervan destroyed in deliberate fire on Kirkcaldy street

Conversation