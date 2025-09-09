Two pregnant buffalo die in ‘tragic incident’ at Fife farm

Two buffalo have died after becoming stuck in mud at a farm near Kirkcaldy.

Firefighters worked for more than four hours to pull several buffalo from a bog in a field at The Buffalo Farm in a major rescue operation on Monday afternoon.

Owner Steve Mitchell says the two buffalo, which were both pregnant, died before they could be reached in what the farm called a “tragic incident”.

However, firefighters were able to save four animals.

Steve told The Courier: “Some of the buffalo got themselves into an area that would normally be wet enough for them to move about in.

“But it was too muddy and they didn’t have the power to get out.

“They had been in there for a couple of days.

“We thought they were in swimming, which they often do.

“Unfortunately, two had died and we realised they were stuck.

“They were both pregnant, so it is brutal.

“We are going to have to sell a lot of mozzarella to get that back.

“We are just so used to seeing them in the bogs.

“I can see how it happened.

“They are a group of animals that don’t usually need too much attention paid to them.

“Fortunately, with the support of the fire service, we were able to get four of them out safely.

“We have got to look at the positives that we got some out.”

Buffalo deaths ‘could have been avoided’

The Buffalo Farm is based at Boglily Farm Steading and has described itself as Scotland’s largest buffalo farm and butchery.

In March last year, the company appointed administrators following the launch of a “founders” membership scheme in December 2022.

Steve said the herd was doing well despite recent financial issues at the farm, but conceded Monday’s incident “could have been avoided”.

He added: “We have managed to carry on through our difficulties and the herd is now in the position we want it to be in.”

“It could have been worse, but it could have been avoided.

“It is a field we have them in a lot, but we will be fencing that area off if it is not safe for them.

“The herd have had a fantastic summer, they have performed really well.

“As a farmer, you have to be quite resilient and not dwell on it.

“We wanted to go public about this because we speak a lot about mental health and sharing and communicating.

“A lot of farmers have to deal with these situations with a very small team.

“It is very easy to let it take a toll.

“The support we have had recently has been fantastic.

“We have a long way to go and a lot to do to rebuild our reputation, but we are giving it everything we have got.”

Firefighters use straps to rescue buffalo

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We got the call at 12.25pm to reports of buffalo stuck on a farm near Kirkcaldy.

“We used animal rescue straps and mud slopes to rescue buffalo that were trapped.

“The last appliance left the scene at 4.38pm.

“We sent appliances from Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes, Perth, Dunfermline and Sighthill for the heavy rescue unit.”