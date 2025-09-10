Kenmore IS open for business say traders as 73-mile diversion turns visitors away

Traders in Kenmore are urging visitors to come back after roadworks – and a 73-mile diversion – sent business crashing.

One restaurant boss said trade had slumped to January levels since the eight-week works started.

Road signs advised motorists the road was shut at Bolfracks, between the village and Aberfeldy.

In fact, the closure only applies between 9.30am and 3pm on weekdays.

But John Argo, who runs the Courtyard bar and restaurant in Kenmore, said the impact on trade had been catastrophic.

“We’ve gone straight into January mode,” he said.

“Usually, the busy season runs from the beginning of April to the end of October. These last two months are really important. But all our passing trade has just stopped.

“I don’t want to have to start cutting hours.”

Road closure needn’t spell disaster for Kenmore

John called on local councillor John Duff to intervene.

And Perth and Kinross Council bosses have now agreed to change the signs to make clear the closure is only part-time.

The official detour diversion is more than 117 km, or 73 miles, taking motorists via the A roads through Aberfeldy, Amulree, Crieff, Comrie and Killin.

John said locals knew other routes in and out of the village.

But visitors, who make up much of the trade in Kenmore, appear to have been abandoning their plans and going elsewhere.

He welcomed Councillor Duff’s quick response.

And now he wants to get the word out that Kenmore, and the surrounding area, is open for business.

Mike Benson, director of the Scottish Crannog Centre, is echoing that message and urging weekday visitors to come early or after 3pm.

“We’ve noticed a downturn as well,” he said.

“The worry is that people will get diverted and take risks to try to make up time. But we’ve stayed open late to make sure we can accommodate visitors.”

Temporary Kenmore road closure order in place until October 24

The closure order temporarily blocks vehicles from driving, parking and loading on the A827 Aberfeldy to Kenmore road from Bolfracks East Lodge to Bolfracks West Lodge, a distance of less than 700 metres.

It’s been put in place so a retaining wall can be rebuilt.

And it is due to last until October 24.

The road will have to close fully for one week between October 13-19.

There will be a week after that when vehicles are permitted but traffic lights are in place.

‘Vital to minimise impact on Perthshire traders’

Mr Duff said he had noticed the signs were deficient even before local businesses got in touch.

He contacted the council’s structures team, who ordered new signs which were put in place at the weekend.

“The closure of the A827 to fix the river embankment at Bolfracks is necessary but will take seven weeks,” he said.

“So it is vital that the council does everything it can to minimise the impact on trade over that lengthy period.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We are carrying out vital work to repair a failed section of the gabion retaining wall at Bolfracks.

“The work is currently taking place between 9.30am and 3pm each day and, following discussion with local members, we have put up additional signage advising motorists the road is open outwith these times.”