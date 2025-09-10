Kenmore IS open for business say traders as 73-mile diversion turns visitors away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Kenmore IS open for business say traders as 73-mile diversion turns visitors away

Road closure signs are being changed after Kenmore traders complained business had slumped to January levels

By Morag Lindsay
John Argo, arms folded, outside Courtyard restaurant
Kenmore restaurant boss John Argo helped get the misleading road closure signs changed. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

Traders in Kenmore are urging visitors to come back after roadworks – and a 73-mile diversion – sent business crashing.

One restaurant boss said trade had slumped to January levels since the eight-week works started.

Road signs advised motorists the road was shut at Bolfracks, between the village and Aberfeldy.

In fact, the closure only applies between 9.30am and 3pm on weekdays.

But John Argo, who runs the Courtyard bar and restaurant in Kenmore, said the impact on trade had been catastrophic.

John Argo seated at table outside Courtyard restaurant, Kenmore
The road closure signs have killed Kenmore trade stone dead, says John Argo. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

“We’ve gone straight into January mode,” he said.

“Usually, the busy season runs from the beginning of April to the end of October. These last two months are really important. But all our passing trade has just stopped.

“I don’t want to have to start cutting hours.”

Road closure needn’t spell disaster for Kenmore

John called on local councillor John Duff to intervene.

And Perth and Kinross Council bosses have now agreed to change the signs to make clear the closure is only part-time.

Map showing location of road closure and official diversion route
The official detour is quite the journey.

The official detour diversion is more than 117 km, or 73 miles, taking motorists via the A roads through Aberfeldy, Amulree, Crieff, Comrie and Killin.

John said locals knew other routes in and out of the village.

But visitors, who make up much of the trade in Kenmore, appear to have been abandoning their plans and going elsewhere.

He welcomed Councillor Duff’s quick response.

And now he wants to get the word out that Kenmore, and the surrounding area, is open for business.

Courtyard restaurant with empty seating area outside
Empty tables should be a rarity as Kenmore enjoys the last of the summer sunshine. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

Mike Benson, director of the Scottish Crannog Centre, is echoing that message and urging weekday visitors to come early or after 3pm.

“We’ve noticed a downturn as well,” he said.

“The worry is that people will get diverted and take risks to try to make up time. But we’ve stayed open late to make sure we can accommodate visitors.”

Temporary Kenmore road closure order in place until October 24

The closure order temporarily blocks vehicles from driving, parking and loading on the A827 Aberfeldy to Kenmore road from Bolfracks East Lodge to Bolfracks West Lodge, a distance of less than 700 metres.

Mike Benson in hard hat and high vis at construction of new crannog at centre on Loch Tay
Mike Benson says the Scottish Crannog Centre has lost visitors too. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

It’s been put in place so a retaining wall can be rebuilt.

And it is due to last until October 24.

The road will have to close fully for one week between October 13-19.

There will be a week after that when vehicles are permitted but traffic lights are in place.

‘Vital to minimise impact on Perthshire traders’

Mr Duff said he had noticed the signs were deficient even before local businesses got in touch.

He contacted the council’s structures team, who ordered new signs which were put in place at the weekend.

John Duff standing next to yellow road sign which reads 'A827 closed at Bolfracks weekdays 09.30-15.00. Diversion via A826, A822 and A85
John Duff with one of the new signs in Aberfeldy. Image: Supplied

“The closure of the A827 to fix the river embankment at Bolfracks is necessary but will take seven weeks,” he said.

“So it is vital that the council does everything it can to minimise the impact on trade over that lengthy period.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We are carrying out vital work to repair a failed section of the gabion retaining wall at Bolfracks.

“The work is currently taking place between 9.30am and 3pm each day and, following discussion with local members, we have put up additional signage advising motorists the road is open outwith these times.”

More from News

Callum Reekie, who owns East Neuk Kilnhouse, with his awards. Image: Richard Faulks
Fife firm with 'most delicious' product takes top prize at major food awards
Travellers who pitched up at a car park by McDiarmid Park in Perth have moved on. Image: Lucy Scarlett/ DC Thomson
Travellers leave McDiarmid Park car park in Perth after several days
Perth city centre
Rapist binman attacked sleeping woman in Perth
An anti-asylum seeker protest was held outside the Radisson Hotel in Perth last month. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dundee council leader in 'plea for peace' over plans for immigration protest
A90 sign
Drugs mule caught with half-kilo of heroin on A90 near Dundee
The flags were spotted high up on lamp-posts at the south end of Perth Road. Image: Google Street View
Union Jack and Israeli flags removed from Dunblane lamp-posts after 'dismay and disgust'
The Farmfoods supermarket on Cowdenbeath High Street. Image: Google Maps
Cowdenbeath Farmfoods supermarket to close
Owner Theo Kalopedis and staff member Tasos Demetriou inside the St Andrews takeaway.
EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews takeaway to rebrand after former owner's sex attack conviction
Katie Dixon with her son Kodie Williams, 2. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Fife mum 'at wits' end' with mouldy council home after finding slugs in…
A "substance" was allegedly poured over Tarah while she was in the garden of her home in St Mary's. Image: Elliot Cansfield
Woman charged after 'substance poured on Dundee dog'

Conversation