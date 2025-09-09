News Man, 22, charged over ‘bladed weapon’ incidents in Dundee taxi and multi The man is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday. By James Simpson September 9 2025, 11:16am September 9 2025, 11:16am Share Man, 22, charged over ‘bladed weapon’ incidents in Dundee taxi and multi Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5327785/man-charged-bladed-weapon-dundee-taxi-multi/ Copy Link Ancrum Court, Dundee. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson A 22-year-old man has been charged after allegedly carrying a bladed weapon in a taxi and in a Dundee multi. Police were contacted after the two “linked” incidents on Saturday night. It came after the man was dropped off at the Ancrum Court flats in Lochee by a taxi. Officers recovered a weapon at the scene. Weapon recovered at Dundee multi A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 8.15pm on Saturday, we received a report of a man with a weapon at Ancrum Court, Burnside Street, Dundee. “Officers attended and a bladed weapon was recovered. “We also received a separate report of a man with a weapon in a taxi in the Lochee area around 8pm on the same night. “The incidents are being treated as linked. “A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.”