Man, 22, charged over ‘bladed weapon’ incidents in Dundee taxi and multi

A 22-year-old man has been charged after allegedly carrying a bladed weapon in a taxi and in a Dundee multi.

Police were contacted after the two “linked” incidents on Saturday night.

It came after the man was dropped off at the Ancrum Court flats in Lochee by a taxi.

Officers recovered a weapon at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 8.15pm on Saturday, we received a report of a man with a weapon at Ancrum Court, Burnside Street, Dundee.

“Officers attended and a bladed weapon was recovered.

“We also received a separate report of a man with a weapon in a taxi in the Lochee area around 8pm on the same night.

“The incidents are being treated as linked.

“A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.”