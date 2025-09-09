Do you back a 20mph limit in all Angus towns and villages?

A drive towards a 20mph speed limit in every Angus town and village has begun.

Angus Council has launched a consultation on plans to cut the limit from 30mph in built up areas.

And the public are being given around four weeks to have their say.

The council consultation is part of a Scottish Government strategy for a 20mph limit in all built up areas.

It aims to improve road safety and encourage more active travel such as walking and cycling.

The strategy would also simplify speed limits for drivers wherever they are.

Interactive maps for Angus 20mph consultation

The consultation is on the Engage Angus website.

It includes 54 interactive maps of where 20mph limits could be applied.

And it sets out the broad criteria for a switch from 30mph to 20mph.

This includes road length, proximity to schools, colleges and other public buildings, the presence of vulnerable road users and environmental benefits.

The survey also suggests a number of new 40mph zones.

Many 20mph zones already exist in Angus, having been brought in as a safety measure during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The consultation ends on Friday October 3.

“The views of our communities will play a key part in deciding whether any road changes are made,” say the council.

“We want to hear your views so we can see if there is any public appetite for more 20mph limits.”

But the authority emphasises new speed limits could still be a long way off.

“If the demand is there to introduce these speed limits, it could still take several years to fully put them in place,” the council added.

New limits would be rolled out on a priority basis which would also have to be agreed.

Neighbouring councils, including Perth and Kinross, are already progressing their 20mph plans.

And the blanket 20mph survey is running separate to another Angus traffic consultation on speed reductions on several local roads.

Those include a 20mph proposal for Gowanbank in Forfar which locals have campaigned for over five years.

Councillors voted for the speed cut in January but residents are frustrated it is not yet in place.