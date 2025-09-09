Do you back a 20mph limit in all Angus towns and villages?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Do you back a 20mph limit in all Angus towns and villages?

Angus Council has launched a consultation on plans which could see the speed limit cut in built-up areas as part of a Scotland-wide safety strategy.

By Graham Brown
20mph zones have been in place in a number of Angus communities since the pandemic. Image: DC Thomson
20mph zones have been in place in a number of Angus communities since the pandemic. Image: DC Thomson

A drive towards a 20mph speed limit in every Angus town and village has begun.

Angus Council has launched a consultation on plans to cut the limit from 30mph in built up areas.

And the public are being given around four weeks to have their say.

The council consultation is part of a Scottish Government strategy for a 20mph limit in all built up areas.

It aims to improve road safety and encourage more active travel such as walking and cycling.

The strategy would also simplify speed limits for drivers wherever they are.

Interactive maps for Angus 20mph consultation

The consultation is on the Engage Angus website.

It includes 54 interactive maps of where 20mph limits could be applied.

And it sets out the broad criteria for a switch from 30mph to 20mph.

This includes road length, proximity to schools, colleges and other public buildings, the presence of vulnerable road users and environmental benefits.

The survey also suggests a number of new 40mph zones.

Many 20mph zones already exist in Angus, having been brought in as a safety measure during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The consultation ends on Friday October 3.

“The views of our communities will play a key part in deciding whether any road changes are made,” say the council.

“We want to hear your views so we can see if there is any public appetite for more 20mph limits.”

Gowanbank Forfar speed cut campaign.
Residents of Gowanbank in Forfar say a 20mph speed limit cannot come soon enough. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

But the authority emphasises new speed limits could still be a long way off.

“If the demand is there to introduce these speed limits, it could still take several years to fully put them in place,” the council added.

New limits would be rolled out on a priority basis which would also have to be agreed.

Neighbouring councils, including Perth and Kinross, are already progressing their 20mph plans.

And the blanket 20mph survey is running separate to another Angus traffic consultation on speed reductions on several local roads.

Those include a 20mph proposal for Gowanbank in Forfar which locals have campaigned for over five years.

Councillors voted for the speed cut in January but residents are frustrated it is not yet in place.

More from News

Perth Road has been closed after a lamppost was hit in a crash. Image: Lee Anderson
Dundee's Perth Road blocked by fallen lamppost after crash
Broughty Ferry flood defences.
Broughty Ferry floodgates closed over high tide fears
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — 'I'm 100% guilty'
A property on Kerrington Crescent in Broughty Ferry was the most viewed home on the TSPC website in August. Image: TSPC
Victorian four-bedroom Broughty Ferry villa is TSPC's most viewed August property
Gary Moran
Police worker who tipped off drug-dealer in Dundee is jailed
Firefighters were called to the fire near Meigle on Tuesday. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
Perthshire road closed as firefighters tackle blaze in field near Meigle
Tele Food Review, Rona story, CR0010532 . Jessie's Kitchen food review for Tele. Pic shows; General view of interior and exterior of Jessie's Kitchen in Broughty Ferry. Thursday, 20th June, 2019. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Dundee developer wins controversial bid to transform Jessie’s Kitchen into luxury holiday apartments
9
Ms Lee says her staff were blocked in by maintenance vehicles. Image: Maura Lee
Callander business owner says unexpected car park closure caused 'big financial loss'
A total of 90 sheep were taken from a Blackford farm. Image: Google Street View
Hunt after 90 sheep worth £20k stolen from Perthshire farm
The camper van was destroyed in the fire on a Kirkcaldy street.
Campervan destroyed in deliberate fire on Kirkcaldy street

Conversation