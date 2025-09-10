Burntisland harbour dispute: Campaigners push Fife Council to help pay for £7k lawyer

A community locked out of its harbour for three years wants to call in a top lawyer to settle the dispute – and split the cost with Fife Council.

The challenge by Burntisland Harbour Access Trust (BHAT) is part of the ongoing fight to force Forth Ports to unlock the dock.

The port authority erected a steel fence and gates in 2022 to keep the public out, citing health and safety reasons.

And while the council has a legal duty to maintain public rights of way, it appears to have dashed any hope of an intervention.

In a report to this week’s cabinet committee, council lawyers insist Forth Ports’ action is lawful.

And they add: “As such, no enforcement action is considered relevant or appropriate at this time.”

However, BHAT rejects the findings and is fighting back.

The group has passed the report to its own lawyers, who conclude: “It does not adequately describe the law.”

Now they suggest jointly commissioning an independent legal expert to settle the argument.

£7,000 legal cost ‘insignificant’

BHAT suggests sharing the £5,000 to £7,000 legal cost with the council.

Director Alan Hobbett has written to all cabinet committee councillors ahead of Thursday’s meeting.

He says: “This is insignificant relative to the local importance of the issue and the scale of the council budget.

“What price democracy? What price justice?”

He says eminent legal scholar Dr Roderick Paisley, Professor of Law at Aberdeen University, has expressed an interest in the case.

Mr Hobbett added: “It is crucially important citizens have confidence in local democracy.

“At the moment they do not.”

Mr Hobbett says the Burntisland group’s suggestion would allow the legal position to be outlined in a neutral way.

‘No right of way recorded at Burntisland Harbour’

The request follows a protest march to Burntisland Harbour last month involving more than 400 people.

However, Fife Council‘s head of legal services Mary McLean says no rights of way were ever recorded over Burntisland Harbour.

“The network of paths enjoyed by the community were described as permissive,” she says.

“In other words enjoyed with the permission of the land interest rather than exercised of right.”

In any case, she says, Forth Ports’ position as statutory harbour authority means it has the right to control access.

“Officers have supported both the community and Forth Ports in discussions to try to agree a resolution,” Ms McLean said.