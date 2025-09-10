Burntisland harbour dispute: Campaigners push Fife Council to help pay for £7k lawyer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Burntisland harbour dispute: Campaigners push Fife Council to help pay for £7k lawyer

Campaigners locked out of their harbour for three years want Fife Council to help fund a top lawyer.

By Claire Warrender
A Burntisland Harbour protester with a placard reading Unlock Our Dock
A placard at last month's Burntisland Harbour protest march. Image: Supplied by Leo du Feu

A community locked out of its harbour for three years wants to call in a top lawyer to settle the dispute – and split the cost with Fife Council.

The challenge by Burntisland Harbour Access Trust (BHAT) is part of the ongoing fight to force Forth Ports to unlock the dock.

The port authority erected a steel fence and gates in 2022 to keep the public out, citing health and safety reasons.

Sandra Maguire of Burntisland Harbour Access Trust beside the fence erected by Forth Ports
Sandra Maguire from Burntisland Harbour Access Trust, which is involved in the dispute. Image: Supplied by BHAT

And while the council has a legal duty to maintain public rights of way, it appears to have dashed any hope of an intervention.

In a report to this week’s cabinet committee, council lawyers insist Forth Ports’ action is lawful.

And they add: “As such, no enforcement action is considered relevant or appropriate at this time.”

However, BHAT rejects the findings and is fighting back.

The group has passed the report to its own lawyers, who conclude: “It does not adequately describe the law.”

Now they suggest jointly commissioning an independent legal expert to settle the argument.

£7,000 legal cost ‘insignificant’

BHAT suggests sharing the £5,000 to £7,000 legal cost with the council.

Director Alan Hobbett has written to all cabinet committee councillors ahead of Thursday’s meeting.

He says: “This is insignificant relative to the local importance of the issue and the scale of the council budget.

“What price democracy? What price justice?”

A protest march to Burntisland Harbour, involving hundreds of people
The people of Burntisland dispute Fife Council’s harbour access decision. Image:  Supplied by Robert Adam

He says eminent legal scholar Dr Roderick Paisley, Professor of Law at Aberdeen University, has expressed an interest in the case.

Mr Hobbett added: “It is crucially important citizens have confidence in local democracy.

“At the moment they do not.”

Mr Hobbett says the Burntisland group’s suggestion would allow the legal position to be outlined in a neutral way.

‘No right of way recorded at Burntisland Harbour’

The request follows a protest march to Burntisland Harbour last month involving more than 400 people.

However, Fife Council‘s head of legal services Mary McLean says no rights of way were ever recorded over Burntisland Harbour.

General view of Burntisland Harbour.
Burntisland Harbour is a working port. Image:  DC Thomson

“The network of paths enjoyed by the community were described as permissive,” she says.

“In other words enjoyed with the permission of the land interest rather than exercised of right.”

In any case, she says, Forth Ports’ position as statutory harbour authority means it has the right to control access.

“Officers have supported both the community and Forth Ports in discussions to try to agree a resolution,” Ms McLean said.

Conversation