In Pictures: Modern RRS Discovery docks for historic commemoration

Dundee’s maritime history came alive yesterday as the city welcomed a second RRS Discovery to its shores.

The modern RRS Discovery ship approaching its berth at Dundee Harbour, Stannergate, on 8 September 2025 during its centenary celebrations.
The 2012 RRS Discovery makes its way towards its berth at Dundee Harbour during Monday’s centenary visit.
By Mark Asquith, Kim Cessford & Ross Logan

Dundee has welcomed a second RRS Discovery to its shores yesterday, for a week long visit celebrating 100 years since its historic predecessors royal designation.

The 2012 RRS Discovery, which carries out marine science work around the world, arrived in Dundee yesterday afternoon.

The newer version of the ship is visiting to mark 100 years since the Dundee-based RRS Discovery, which sits at Discovery Quay, was designated as a royal research ship, the first of its kind.

RRS Discovery (2012) docked in Dundee at around 4.30pm and will be in the city all week. Tickets to go on board the ship during its time in Dundee have sold out.
However, a series of events is being held to mark 100 years of RRS Discovery from September 12 to 16 – with free entry to Discovery Point.

The modern RRS Discovery ship sailing towards Broughty Ferry, Dundee, on 8 September 2025 to mark 100 years since the original vessel’s royal designation.
The 2012 RRS Discovery is seen approaching Broughty Ferry on Monday afternoon as it makes its way to Dundee Harbour.

The 2012 ship last visited Dundee in 2023, when the Tele went on board to speak to its captain. The vessel is operated by the National Oceanography Centre to undertake modern-day oceanographic and marine science across the globe.

Emma Halford-Forbes, heritage director for Dundee Heritage Trust, said: “We’re so pleased to welcome the 2012 RRS Discovery back to the city and explore our shared legacy of oceanographic impact.”

Courier photographer Kim Cessford went out to capture it’s arrival.

The modern 2012 RRS Discovery marine research vessel arriving at Dundee Harbour on 8 September 2025, celebrating 100 years since the original ship’s royal designation.
The 2012 RRS Discovery sails into Dundee Harbour on Monday afternoon, marking the start of its centenary visit.
Two people fishing at City Quay, Dundee, on 8 September 2025 with the River Tay and Tay Road Bridge in the background during the RRS Discovery’s visit.
Anglers enjoy the evening sunshine at Dundee’s City Quay waterfront as the RRS Discovery arrives in the harbour.
Close-up of the bow of the 2012 RRS Discovery with crew in high-visibility gear as the ship approaches Dundee Harbour on 8 September 2025.
Crew members stand on deck as the 2012 RRS Discovery edges towards its berth at Dundee Harbour on Monday afternoon.
The modern RRS Discovery sailing towards Dundee Harbour on 8 September 2025, visiting to celebrate the centenary of the original ship’s royal designation.
The 2012 RRS Discovery makes its way up the River Tay on Monday, marking 100 years since its predecessor became a royal research ship.
Pilot boat travelling on the River Tay near Tayport lighthouse on 8 September 2025 after guiding the RRS Discovery into Dundee.
The Dundee pilot boat speeds past houses and the lighthouse of Tayport after escorting the RRS Discovery.
The modern RRS Discovery ship approaching its berth at Dundee Harbour, Stannergate, on 8 September 2025 during its centenary celebrations.
The 2012 RRS Discovery makes its way towards its berth at Dundee Harbour during Monday's centenary visit.

