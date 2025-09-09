In Pictures: Modern RRS Discovery docks for historic commemoration

Dundee has welcomed a second RRS Discovery to its shores yesterday, for a week long visit celebrating 100 years since its historic predecessors royal designation.

The 2012 RRS Discovery, which carries out marine science work around the world, arrived in Dundee yesterday afternoon.

The newer version of the ship is visiting to mark 100 years since the Dundee-based RRS Discovery, which sits at Discovery Quay, was designated as a royal research ship, the first of its kind.

RRS Discovery (2012) docked in Dundee at around 4.30pm and will be in the city all week. Tickets to go on board the ship during its time in Dundee have sold out.

However, a series of events is being held to mark 100 years of RRS Discovery from September 12 to 16 – with free entry to Discovery Point.

The 2012 ship last visited Dundee in 2023, when the Tele went on board to speak to its captain. The vessel is operated by the National Oceanography Centre to undertake modern-day oceanographic and marine science across the globe.

Emma Halford-Forbes, heritage director for Dundee Heritage Trust, said: “We’re so pleased to welcome the 2012 RRS Discovery back to the city and explore our shared legacy of oceanographic impact.”

Courier photographer Kim Cessford went out to capture it’s arrival.