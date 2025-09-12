Operator of Kirkcaldy petrol station issues statement over drivers’ ‘contaminated fuel’ claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Operator of Kirkcaldy petrol station issues statement over drivers’ ‘contaminated fuel’ claims

A "very small number" of customers complained after topping up at the town's Morrisons garage.

By Andrew Robson & Neil Henderson
The Morrisons Petrol Station in Kirkcaldy.
The Morrisons petrol station in Kirkcaldy. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

The operator of a Kirkcaldy petrol station has issued a statement after several drivers made claims they had received “contaminated fuel”.

A “very small number” of customers contacted Fife Council’s trading standards department following claims there had been problems with their cars after topping up at the town’s Morrisons garage.

Several of the affected motorists told the Daily Record their cars had been forced off the road and they are considering legal action.

David Stockwell, one of the drivers, told The Courier he filled up with premium diesel at the garage on August 8.

He claims his Volkswagen Golf broke down “the next time it was driven” at around 2pm on August 13.

A report from a local garage, shared with The Courier, said a milky-like substance had been found in David’s fuel tank, leading to “moderate fuel contamination to the engine”.

Kirkcaldy Morrisons garage operator ‘identifies issue’ after fuel complaints

When The Courier visited the garage this week, six premium diesel pumps were out of use – though it has not been confirmed whether this is linked to the complaints.

Morrisons said it was a matter for the garage’s owner and operator, Motor Fuel Group (MFG), and the retailer declined to comment.

After several requests for comment from The Courier, MFG eventually confirmed it had “identified the issue” and contacted all customers affected.

A spokesperson said: “MFG has identified the issue, and it is currently being addressed.

“All customers affected have been contacted.”

MFG added that this was an “isolated incident”.

Petrol pumps on a garage forecourt.
Six premium diesel pumps were out of order at the site when The Courier visited this week. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

However, when pressed for more details – including confirmation that the fuel had been contaminated – the firm declined to comment further.

Fife Council confirmed it had visited the garage on August 28 after receiving a “very small number” of complaints.

However, officials found no issues with the fuel the day it was tested.

Fife Council ‘finds no evidence’ of contaminated fuel

Nigel Kerr, head of protective services at Fife Council, told The Courier: “We’ve received a very small number of complaints, which we’ve investigated.

“We haven’t found any evidence that fuel at this particular site is contaminated.”

It comes weeks after an investigation was launched when water was found in fuel at a Dundee petrol station.

Trading standards officials discovered the presence of water after a visit to the Jet garage on the city’s Forfar Road.

However, Dundee City Council said no further action would be taken, and the investigation has concluded.

Conversation