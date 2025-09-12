Operator of Kirkcaldy petrol station issues statement over drivers’ ‘contaminated fuel’ claims

The operator of a Kirkcaldy petrol station has issued a statement after several drivers made claims they had received “contaminated fuel”.

A “very small number” of customers contacted Fife Council’s trading standards department following claims there had been problems with their cars after topping up at the town’s Morrisons garage.

Several of the affected motorists told the Daily Record their cars had been forced off the road and they are considering legal action.

David Stockwell, one of the drivers, told The Courier he filled up with premium diesel at the garage on August 8.

He claims his Volkswagen Golf broke down “the next time it was driven” at around 2pm on August 13.

A report from a local garage, shared with The Courier, said a milky-like substance had been found in David’s fuel tank, leading to “moderate fuel contamination to the engine”.

Kirkcaldy Morrisons garage operator ‘identifies issue’ after fuel complaints

When The Courier visited the garage this week, six premium diesel pumps were out of use – though it has not been confirmed whether this is linked to the complaints.

Morrisons said it was a matter for the garage’s owner and operator, Motor Fuel Group (MFG), and the retailer declined to comment.

After several requests for comment from The Courier, MFG eventually confirmed it had “identified the issue” and contacted all customers affected.

A spokesperson said: “MFG has identified the issue, and it is currently being addressed.

“All customers affected have been contacted.”

MFG added that this was an “isolated incident”.

However, when pressed for more details – including confirmation that the fuel had been contaminated – the firm declined to comment further.

Fife Council confirmed it had visited the garage on August 28 after receiving a “very small number” of complaints.

However, officials found no issues with the fuel the day it was tested.

Fife Council ‘finds no evidence’ of contaminated fuel

Nigel Kerr, head of protective services at Fife Council, told The Courier: “We’ve received a very small number of complaints, which we’ve investigated.

“We haven’t found any evidence that fuel at this particular site is contaminated.”

It comes weeks after an investigation was launched when water was found in fuel at a Dundee petrol station.

Trading standards officials discovered the presence of water after a visit to the Jet garage on the city’s Forfar Road.

However, Dundee City Council said no further action would be taken, and the investigation has concluded.