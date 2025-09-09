Plans unveiled for new Perth vets practice offering ‘transparent pricing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans unveiled for new Perth vets practice offering ‘transparent pricing’

The practice could take up the former Batleys cash and carry site at Inveralmond.

By Lucy Scarlett
The new vets would be based at the former Batleys site in Lawgrove Place, Inveralmond. Image: Google Street View
Plans have been unveiled for a new Perth vets practice that aims to offer customers “transparent pricing”.

Katie Jamieson has lodged an application with Perth and Kinross Council for the new practice at Inveralmond.

A statement included with the pans says Katie and her colleague Lisa have more than 17 years’ experience as veterinarians.

The pair are originally from Glasgow but now live in Perth.

‘Significant gap in the market’ for independent vets practice in Perth

They say it is their “dream” to open their own practice, focusing on the care of small animals.

If approved, Almond Vet Care would be based at the former Batleys cash and carry site on Inveralmond Industrial Estate.

The supporting statement on the planning application said: “Currently, we work in a corporate veterinary practice in the centre of Perth, but we’ve noticed a
significant gap in the market – there are no independent practices in the area.

“This leaves the community largely dependent on corporate-run clinics, which often come with inflated pricing and values that don’t always align with the needs of local pet owners.

“Our goal is simple: to offer the highest quality of care for our patients, coupled with transparent pricing that empowers clients to make informed decisions.

Opening hours for proposed new Perth vets

“We also aim to have a positive impact on the local economy by employing staff from the community and sourcing supplies from small, independent businesses wherever possible.

“We are excited about the future and eager to bring this vision to life, providing high-quality, compassionate care to the pets of Perth while supporting the local community.”

The pair say the Inveralmond unit is ideal for their practice because of its size and parking.

The practice would operate between 8am and 7pm, Monday to Friday, and from 8am to noon on weekends.

Out-of-hours emergency care would be provided by Vets Now.

Perth and Kinross Council will consider the plans in the coming months.

A fitness studio, which opened last year, occupies part of the former Batleys site.

