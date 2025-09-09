Plans unveiled for new Perth vets practice offering ‘transparent pricing’

Plans have been unveiled for a new Perth vets practice that aims to offer customers “transparent pricing”.

Katie Jamieson has lodged an application with Perth and Kinross Council for the new practice at Inveralmond.

A statement included with the pans says Katie and her colleague Lisa have more than 17 years’ experience as veterinarians.

The pair are originally from Glasgow but now live in Perth.

‘Significant gap in the market’ for independent vets practice in Perth

They say it is their “dream” to open their own practice, focusing on the care of small animals.

If approved, Almond Vet Care would be based at the former Batleys cash and carry site on Inveralmond Industrial Estate.

The supporting statement on the planning application said: “Currently, we work in a corporate veterinary practice in the centre of Perth, but we’ve noticed a

significant gap in the market – there are no independent practices in the area.

“This leaves the community largely dependent on corporate-run clinics, which often come with inflated pricing and values that don’t always align with the needs of local pet owners.

“Our goal is simple: to offer the highest quality of care for our patients, coupled with transparent pricing that empowers clients to make informed decisions.

Opening hours for proposed new Perth vets

“We also aim to have a positive impact on the local economy by employing staff from the community and sourcing supplies from small, independent businesses wherever possible.

“We are excited about the future and eager to bring this vision to life, providing high-quality, compassionate care to the pets of Perth while supporting the local community.”

The pair say the Inveralmond unit is ideal for their practice because of its size and parking.

The practice would operate between 8am and 7pm, Monday to Friday, and from 8am to noon on weekends.

Out-of-hours emergency care would be provided by Vets Now.

Perth and Kinross Council will consider the plans in the coming months.

A fitness studio, which opened last year, occupies part of the former Batleys site.