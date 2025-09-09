Callander business owner says unexpected car park closure caused ‘big financial loss’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Callander business owner says unexpected car park closure caused ‘big financial loss’

Stirling Council has now apologised but says access was provided "for those who required it".

By Alex Watson
Ms Lee says her staff were blocked in by maintenance vehicles. Image: Maura Lee
A Callander business owner has hit out at Stirling Council after the town’s Meadows car park was closed for resurfacing without warning last week.

Maura Lee, director of Roll Outdoors activity centre, told The Courier her business was “effectively shut down” for a week, with access blocked for both staff and customers.

The premises can only be entered via the Meadows car park, so its closure impacted footfall and the potential for walk-in customers.

Ms Lee says her business has suffered a “big financial loss” as a result.

Stirling Council has apologised, saying that a last-minute decision to close the car park entirely meant it was unable to inform residents and traders in advance.

Construction vehicles and barriers outside Roll Outdoors. Image: Maura Lee

According to Ms Lee, maintenance vehicles and temporary barriers placed in front of Roll Outdoors blocked her staff members from entering and leaving.

The business owner said she was unsure why the situation had come about, since workers appeared to only be working on one section of the large car park that was not directly outside her premises.

Maura and Sam Lee, who run Roll Outdoors in Callander. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

According to Ms Lee, she contacted Stirling Council regarding access issues on Friday by phone and email but received no response.

She said: “We could have at least rescheduled or cancelled bookings if we had known, but not being told has led to a string of let down and angry customers in our business.

“It’s been a big financial loss in the critical weeks before income drops off.”

Council apology

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “We started work last Monday (September 1) to resurface a section of the Meadows car park in Callander, with the car park remaining open and access managed accordingly.

“Unfortunately, too many motorists disregarded the temporary entry and exit arrangements and, as a result, the decision was taken on Tuesday evening to close the car park for safety reasons the following day and direct motorists to the car park at Station Road.

Stirling Council says the decision to fully close the car park was last-minute. Image: Maura Lee

“We apologise that, due to this short turnaround, we were unable to directly notify affected residents and businesses in advance.

“However, we erected signage as soon as practically possible and arrangements were put in place to ensure that access was provided for those who required it.

“We also regret any inconvenience that may have been caused by vehicles delivering resurfacing materials to the Meadows site for these essential works.”

