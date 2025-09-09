Callander business owner says unexpected car park closure caused ‘big financial loss’

A Callander business owner has hit out at Stirling Council after the town’s Meadows car park was closed for resurfacing without warning last week.

Maura Lee, director of Roll Outdoors activity centre, told The Courier her business was “effectively shut down” for a week, with access blocked for both staff and customers.

The premises can only be entered via the Meadows car park, so its closure impacted footfall and the potential for walk-in customers.

Ms Lee says her business has suffered a “big financial loss” as a result.

Stirling Council has apologised, saying that a last-minute decision to close the car park entirely meant it was unable to inform residents and traders in advance.

According to Ms Lee, maintenance vehicles and temporary barriers placed in front of Roll Outdoors blocked her staff members from entering and leaving.

The business owner said she was unsure why the situation had come about, since workers appeared to only be working on one section of the large car park that was not directly outside her premises.

According to Ms Lee, she contacted Stirling Council regarding access issues on Friday by phone and email but received no response.

She said: “We could have at least rescheduled or cancelled bookings if we had known, but not being told has led to a string of let down and angry customers in our business.

“It’s been a big financial loss in the critical weeks before income drops off.”

Council apology

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “We started work last Monday (September 1) to resurface a section of the Meadows car park in Callander, with the car park remaining open and access managed accordingly.

“Unfortunately, too many motorists disregarded the temporary entry and exit arrangements and, as a result, the decision was taken on Tuesday evening to close the car park for safety reasons the following day and direct motorists to the car park at Station Road.

“We apologise that, due to this short turnaround, we were unable to directly notify affected residents and businesses in advance.

“However, we erected signage as soon as practically possible and arrangements were put in place to ensure that access was provided for those who required it.

“We also regret any inconvenience that may have been caused by vehicles delivering resurfacing materials to the Meadows site for these essential works.”

