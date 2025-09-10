Angus council houses woodburner ban confirmed – with exceptions for remote homes

A ban on woodburners in Angus Council homes has been approved – with exceptions for houses in remote areas.

Housing committee councillors made the decision on Tuesday.

It followed a report recommending solid fuel stoves and open fires should only be allowed in council homes in “exceptional circumstances”.

The new policy will affect a tiny number of the authority’s stock of 7,700 houses.

But one councillor highlighted the importance of solid fuel fires for folk living in remote locations.

Kirriemuir member Julie Bell said: “As someone who represents quite a rural area it’s not just about affordability of wood as fuel.

“It’s about resilience when there’s a lot of power cuts.”

‘Sensible’ approach to woodburner policy

Officials say there are just 14 council house coal fires left. Ten of the tenants in those homes are over 60.

Councillors were not given figures on how many woodburners there might be.

But a register will be drawn up and any requests for new stoves must be approved by the council.

However, the new rules will allow case-by-case consideration of circumstances where alternative fuels may be unavailable or unaffordable.

“I’m really pleased to see the sensible approach here,” said Ms Bell.

“I would hope that if anyone comes looking to acquire or replace a stove in those exceptional circumstances that resilience is taken into account.

“Yes, there are public health implications around the use of woodburning stoves and open fires in terms of inhalation and damage potentially to lungs.

“I get that, however cold has a negative impact on people’s health as well.”

Edzell and Brechin councillor Gavin Nicol also poured cold water on the climate change consideration of the move.

“I believe the policy on open fires and woodburning stoves is correct, but not their ideas,” he said.

“Most council properties with chimneys and fireplaces are more than 70 years old and not fit for purpose.

“To reinstate to working order would mean major inspection and remedial works, which is not impossible, but cost prohibitive.

“Emissions from all the fireplaces and woodburning stoves in Scotland would be minute and would not seriously affect global warming.”