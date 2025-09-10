Angus council houses woodburner ban confirmed – with exceptions for remote homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus council houses woodburner ban confirmed – with exceptions for remote homes

Angus Council housing committee has agreed a new policy to outlaw woodburning stoves and open fires in the 7,700 homes it owns.

By Graham Brown
A wood burning stove. Image: Anatoliy Eremin/Shutterstock.
A wood burning stove. Image: Anatoliy Eremin/Shutterstock.

A ban on woodburners in Angus Council homes has been approved – with exceptions for houses in remote areas.

Housing committee councillors made the decision on Tuesday.

It followed a report recommending solid fuel stoves and open fires should only be allowed in council homes in “exceptional circumstances”.

The new policy will affect a tiny number of the authority’s stock of 7,700 houses.

But one councillor highlighted the importance of solid fuel fires for folk living in remote locations.

Kirriemuir member Julie Bell said: “As someone who represents quite a rural area it’s not just about affordability of wood as fuel.

“It’s about resilience when there’s a lot of power cuts.”

‘Sensible’ approach to woodburner policy

Officials say there are just 14 council house coal fires left. Ten of the tenants in those homes are over 60.

Councillors were not given figures on how many woodburners there might be.

But a register will be drawn up and any requests for new stoves must be approved by the council.

However, the new rules will allow case-by-case consideration of circumstances where alternative fuels may be unavailable or unaffordable.

“I’m really pleased to see the sensible approach here,” said Ms Bell.

“I would hope that if anyone comes looking to acquire or replace a stove in those exceptional circumstances that resilience is taken into account.

“Yes, there are public health implications around the use of woodburning stoves and open fires in terms of inhalation and damage potentially to lungs.

“I get that, however cold has a negative impact on people’s health as well.”

Edzell and Brechin councillor Gavin Nicol also poured cold water on the climate change consideration of the move.

“I believe the policy on open fires and woodburning stoves is correct, but not their ideas,” he said.

“Most council properties with chimneys and fireplaces are more than 70 years old and not fit for purpose.

“To reinstate to working order would mean major inspection and remedial works, which is not impossible, but cost prohibitive.

“Emissions from all the fireplaces and woodburning stoves in Scotland would be minute and would not seriously affect global warming.”

