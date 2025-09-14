Perth businessman: ‘Council leaving city looking rundown by making no effort to shift derelict units’

The council has resisted putting its vacant properties on Perth’s High Street to use for years, it has been revealed.

Perth and Kinross Council owns three vacant units which are “not currently in a lettable condition” having been left to fall into decay for some time.

Emails from local authority officials show the idea of filling them was shot down years ago.

Yet the planned regeneration work used as the reasoning is not due to start until next year at the earliest.

After half a decade trying to persuade the council to use its empty units, a local entrepreneur has now accused the officials of a “lack of determination to deliver”.

Iain Hutchison built a world-leading business in drilling technology in the Fair City and wanted to give back to the area.

He has been engaging with the council about their three empty properties on Old High Street since 2020.

At the beginning of his efforts, Iain described one of the premises as being in “walk-in condition”. It was only vacated by the Perth and Kinross Credit Union the year prior in 2019.

But six years of vacancy and disrepair later, the council told The Courier costs to bring all three units “up to standard” would exceed potential rental income.

‘The public purse needs to set an example’

All three of the council-owned units on Perth’s High Street fall under the St Catherine’s Square housing block.

The units also include a former blind shop empty for more than a decade and a former newsagent at 276 High Street.

They are all held by the council’s Housing Revenue Account.

That means the properties have conditions on their use and must be used “for the benefit of council tenants”.

Iain slammed the lack of action, telling us: “If the council isn’t setting an example, then who is.

“These units have been empty for up to 14 years. They have been empty all this time and there is no consequence.

“The council leaves them empty and they make our high street look rundown.”

He emphasised that it encourages other landlords to let their properties become rundown.

As the chair of enterprise and prosperity for Perth City Leadership, Iain strived to set a positive example himself. So he started with his own unit.

He renovated the exterior of a beauty salon he owns on 262 High Street. Then he went to encourage the council to do the same in 2020, even offering his support.

That battle was not a swift one. It took two years before the council stripped off peeling paint and spruced up the exterior of its properties.

But the same year an official also told him the council “will not be considering the letting of the vacant shop”.

The reason given was the complication of the regeneration of St Catherine’s Square.

Could the council-owned units in Perth still be put to use?

Iain believes that even now the units could be let out to businesses – even on a temporary basis.

His suggestions vary from charging occupiers less to writing a condition into the contract that they may be asked to leave when regeneration work actually starts.

“Entrepreneurs do not care about the condition of their premises,” Iain emphasised. They care about whether they can afford it.

“They will just make it happen rather than the council’s approach of ‘it is not good enough for anyone’.

“Just charge them less. Charge them a pound a month and they will come in and look after it.”

‘Where is our can-do spirit?’

But the council has claimed filling the units would have been “challenging”.

““Plans for the regeneration of St Catherine’s Square have been developed over a number of years,” a spokesperson said.

“Leasing the units would have put greater restrictions on when work could begin and would have been challenging if businesses knew any lease would only be available for a short period of time.”

“It is about determination,” Iain said. “It is easier to say no. There is no talent in saying no.

“What we need is a leader. We need someone who can inspire and drive and be happy to go on and fail but fail trying and keep going.

“Where is our can-do spirit?”

He added: “Come on PKC, we know that you’re better than this.”

